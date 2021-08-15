Why Garrett Richards, Martín Pérez Moving To Bullpen Benefits Red Sox

Richards allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out two over five innings in a no-decision against Toronto on Sunday. Richards left with the Red Sox leading, 7-4, then watched his bullpen mates cough up the game with five runs allowed in the seventh and eighth innings. Richards, whose recent performance puts his rotation spot in jeopardy, received praise from manager Alex Cora following the game. "He threw the ball O.K. The breaking ball to Vladdy seemed like it was off the plate, down and away. He got to it," Cora told Matt Vautour of MassLive.com. "Good velocity. Good command. He gave us five innings, four runs. He's not happy with it, but I do believe he threw the ball well." Cora did not confirm if the right-hander would make his next start, which lines up to be Friday at home against the Orioles. Not only has Richards' recent results (6.75 ERA since All-Star break) leave his spot in question, but the pending return of Chris Sale (elbow) and Tanner Houck's performance as a starter put him on the hot seat. One struggling starter, Martin Perez, has already been removed from the rotation and Richards could be next.