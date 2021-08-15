Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Why Garrett Richards, Martín Pérez Moving To Bullpen Benefits Red Sox

By Logan Mullen
Posted by 
NESN
NESN
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In an ideal world, Martín Pérez and Garrett Richards probably would prefer to be in the Boston Red Sox rotation. But for all parties involved, it might be best that they’re in the bullpen. Pérez was bumped from the rotation last week in favor of rookie Tanner Houck, while the...

nesn.com

Comments / 0

NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Richards
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Tanner Houck
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
Person
Chris Sale
Person
Nick Pivetta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoom#Tampa Bay Rrb Rays#The Baltimore Orioles#The Red Sox#Sale Houck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Red Sox who won’t be back next season if they miss the playoffs

The Boston Red Sox are staring regular season failure in the face. A once-unthinkable fate given how they started the year is becoming a reality with every defeat. Boston had been one of the best stories in all of baseball to most of us outside of the Bronx. Despite trading one of the most talented players in all of baseball just two years ago in Mookie Betts, Alex Cora had led this group to the brink of contention, and a strong AL East lead.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Red Sox, Cubs Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline roughly 24 hours away, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are discussing a trade that could change the landscape of the American League. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Red Sox and Cubs have discussed a trade centered around first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo,...
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox could be on the verge of roster shakeup; Garrett Richards to bullpen, Bobby Dalbec to WooSox among possibilities

BOSTON -- After losing 10 of their last 13 games, the Red Sox might be ready to shake things up a bit. Throughout the first 4 ½ months of the season, the Sox have largely stuck with the same core of players while shuffling only complementary pieces on the outskirts of their roster. But with just 48 games left -- and their deficit in the AL East growing by the day -- it wouldn’t come as a surprise if some major roster shuffling takes place soon. In fact, many possibilities are being discussed, major-league sources said this week.
MLBnewsbrig.com

Five Red Sox players we don’t need to see for the rest of the season

Tomase: Five Sox players we’ve seen enough of this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Feast or famine doesn’t begin to describe the Red Sox of the last two days, who followed a 20-run outburst on Wednesday with a two-hit whimper in Thursday’s 8-1 loss to the Rays. Beyond...
MLBclnsmedia.com

Red Sox Woes Continue

On this week’s episode of Red Sox Beat host Mike Petraglia is joined by Alex Barth writer and reporter for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Alex and Trags discuss the Red Sox and if they can make a playoff push. The Red Sox have lost 8 of their last 10 games…They are 10-12 since the All-Star break.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Garrett Richards: Gets positive review after outing

Richards allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out two over five innings in a no-decision against Toronto on Sunday. Richards left with the Red Sox leading, 7-4, then watched his bullpen mates cough up the game with five runs allowed in the seventh and eighth innings. Richards, whose recent performance puts his rotation spot in jeopardy, received praise from manager Alex Cora following the game. "He threw the ball O.K. The breaking ball to Vladdy seemed like it was off the plate, down and away. He got to it," Cora told Matt Vautour of MassLive.com. "Good velocity. Good command. He gave us five innings, four runs. He's not happy with it, but I do believe he threw the ball well." Cora did not confirm if the right-hander would make his next start, which lines up to be Friday at home against the Orioles. Not only has Richards' recent results (6.75 ERA since All-Star break) leave his spot in question, but the pending return of Chris Sale (elbow) and Tanner Houck's performance as a starter put him on the hot seat. One struggling starter, Martin Perez, has already been removed from the rotation and Richards could be next.
MLBhoustonianonline.com

Red Sox Activate Chris Sale

The Red Sox has returned their duties chris sel The team announced its 60-day casualty list. A place has been opened on the 40-man list Marwin Gonzalez Being assigned to the assignment yesterday. In addition to, Christian Vasquez It was brought back from the bereavement list. To make room for sale and Vasquez, jaxel rios And Connor Wong The choice was made on Triple-A.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Matt Andriese Gets New MLB Deal After Release From Red Sox

Matt Andriese is heading to the West Coast. The veteran pitcher, who was designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox and outright released soon after, has signed with the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Sunday. The contract is a Major League deal. Andriese had been working his way back...
MLBclnsmedia.com

Alex Cora, Eduardo Rodriguez, Garrett Whitlock Postgame | Red Sox vs Rays 8-10

The Red Sox have lost 10 of their last 12 games…They are 10-14 since the All-Star break and 65-50 (.565) overall. Boston has lost their last 6 games against the Rays after winning the first 4 matchups this season…The Sox are 14-25 vs. the Rays since the start of 2019. In the last 4 games, Sox starting pitchers have allowed 6 ER in 20.1 IP (2.66 ERA).
MLBPosted by
NESN

GM Brian O’Halloran Delivers Message To Red Sox Fans Amid Slump

The Boston Red Sox are in a bit of a slump and are in danger of missing the postseason for the third straight year. Yes, there still is time to reclaim second place in the American League East from the New York Yankees, and even make a run at the top spot the Tampa Bay Rays currently hold. But right now, the focus of the Red Sox needs to be to win games and get back on track.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Garrett Richards: Logs first save since 2013

Richards allowed four hits and struck out four over three scoreless innings to earn the save in Friday's 8-1 win over Baltimore. While the game was never in doubt, Richards' three-inning appearance earned him a save for the first time since 2013 when he was with the Angels. The 33-year-old shouldn't be expected to see many save chances now that he's shifted to the bullpen to fill a bulk-relief role. He's posted a 5.08 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 91:48 K:BB across 113.1 innings, but without a spot in the rotation, he's not likely to carry much fantasy appeal.
MLBSun-Journal

Red Sox notebook: Sale will return to Red Sox on Saturday

Chris Sale has passed the final test. Next weekend, the Red Sox ace will officially be back where he belongs. In what promises to be an electric day at Fenway Park, Sale will make his long-awaited return to the majors this Saturday against the Orioles. It will mark two years and one day since his last big-league start, following Tommy John surgery last March and a rehab process that ultimately took more than 16 months.

Comments / 0

Community Policy