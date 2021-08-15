Cancel
Salida, CO

Ready for a change? These Salida jobs are accepting applications

 7 days ago

(SALIDA, CO) Companies in Salida are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Salida:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bSO4RZc00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Salida, CO

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Traveling Registered Nurse - Corrections

🏛️ Supplemental Health Care

📍 Buena Vista, CO

💰 $1,430 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description: Supplemental Health Care is partnering with a correctional facility and is looking to provide Registered Nurses to work with the core staff at this Buena Vista, CO Correctional ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Building Systems Team Member (4 Day Work Week)

🏛️ Fading West Development

📍 Buena Vista, CO

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Introduction Fading West Building Systems will be hiring at various times and capacities from now until the end of 2021 for our modular home manufacturing facility. We are looking for applicants in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Salida, CO

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Outdoor Retail Sales Associate

🏛️ The Trailhead

📍 Buena Vista, CO

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Trailhead is hiring seasonal sales associates for the Fall/Winter 2021-2022 season. Full time and part time positions are available. Qualifications * Takes initiative both in their work and in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Teller

🏛️ Collegiate Peaks Bank

📍 Salida, CO

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About the Role: Tellers provide quality service and develop long term customer relationships. Receives and pays money to bank customers as well as maintaining accurate record keeping of deposits ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Bookkeeper

🏛️ Vangst

📍 Salida, CO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Based out of Salida but primarily a remote role. Accepting all Colorado applicants (some travel to Salida is necessary). Immediate opening for an experienced Bookkeeper for multi-business unit ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Social Worker needed in Colorado

🏛️ Soliant

📍 Poncha Springs, CO

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Social Worker needed in Colorado Soliant is currently looking for a Social Worker in the Poncha Springs, CO area! This position is for the 21/22 school year. If this interests you and you would like ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Superintendent- Residential

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Poncha Springs, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Residential Superintendent $100k Potential + Company Vehicle This Jobot Job is hosted by: Angel Macias Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us your resume

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Field In-Home Solutions Technician

🏛️ DISH

📍 Salida, CO

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The In-Home Services organization supports thousands of talented employees in 135+ facilities delivering service solutions to customers in every zip code. Our installation technicians are leading the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Salida News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

