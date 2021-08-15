Get hired! Job openings in and around Sioux City

(SIOUX CITY, IA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Sioux City.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Sioux City:

1. Life Insurance Agent-High Compensation

🏛️ Triumph Financial Services.

📍 Sioux City, IA

💰 $10,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LIFE INSURANCE IS A RECESSION PROOF INDUSTRY. We will pay for the LIFE INSURANCE COURSE to help you to get licensed. We are looking for Licensed and non License people who want to change their life

2. Temp - RN - Oncology (Nights) Sioux, IA

🏛️ Healthcare Support

📍 Sioux City, IA

💰 $5,281 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Travel Oncology RN - $5,281 Gross Weekly HealthCare Support is actively seeking a Travel Oncology RN for a leading not-for-profit hospital! This is an amazing opportunity just in beautiful Sioux City ...

3. Sales Representative Starting At 115% Comp!

🏛️ Family First Life - Priority One

📍 Sioux City, IA

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking individuals who are interested in being part of the fastest growing market available today, The Senior Market. At Family First Life, we are considered to be "The Senior Market ...

4. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Sioux City, IA

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

5. Regional Dry Van Driver Job in Sioux City, IA

🏛️ Hiring Drivers Now

📍 Sioux City, IA

💰 $1,275 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description : Regional Dry Van Driver Job - Sioux City, Iowa Heartland - Heartland Regional Truck Driver Jobs Regional $1,275+ Guaranteed Every Week! Average 62 CPM with our Exclusive Pay Boosters Do ...

6. Marketing Associate

🏛️ Goodwill of the Great Plains

📍 Sioux City, IA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Can you present a professional face to the public to promote a great company? Can you easily talk to others and get their stories? Would you like a job where you are appreciated, and you and your ...

7. Machine Operator

🏛️ Bramec Corporation

📍 Sioux City, IA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Machine Operator - Dayshift Starting Wage of $16/hr.Some of our Benefits Include: Raise after 90 days Health, Dental & Vision Insurance 401 (k) Paid VacationAt Bramec we produce quality products for ...

8. Bilingual New Customer Center Associate (Minimum $15.00 an hour)

🏛️ PREMIER Bankcard LLC

📍 North Sioux City, SD

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PREMIER Bankcard is looking for outgoing, organized and friendly individuals to expand its team of New Customer Center Associates to promote the features and benefits of the First PREMIER Bank credit ...

9. Senior Retail Stocking Associate $13.15/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Sioux City, IA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our Senior Associates (full-time) support the leadership team through operational execution and delivery of a rewarding customer experience.Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on ...

10. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 South Sioux City, NE

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...