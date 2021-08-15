Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Elk City

(ELK CITY, KS) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Elk City.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Elk City:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Over $70,000/Year - Recent Grads Welcome

🏛️ SYGMA - Oklahoma

📍 Niotaze, KS

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Food Delivery Drivers in Oklahoma Recent Graduates Welcome - Earn Over $70,000 per Year After 1st Year Sign-On Bonus for Class A Drivers: * $7,500 Sign-On Bonus for drivers with 1 ...

2. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Independence, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

3. Travel Consultant

🏛️ I Make Travel Easy

📍 Independence, KS

💰 $72,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WHO WE NEED!! My team needs an enthusiastic, self-motivated team member who will join the frontline of our home based travel consultant team. As a home based travel consultant, you will used social ...

4. Full Stack Developer

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Independence, KS

💰 $160,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full Stack Developer If you are a Full Stack Developer with experience, please read on! Based in the beautiful San Francisco, we have grown to have teammates spread across 5 states and 4 countries

5. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Dedicated Run - Weekly Hometime

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Benedict, KS

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hogan is Now Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers for Dedicated Regional Runs! Hogan offers our Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers: * $10,000 Sign on Bonus for experienced drivers * NEW PAY INCREASE : $0.50-$0.57 ...

6. CDL-A Company Truck Driver Job - Home Weekly!

🏛️ Hill Brothers Transportation

📍 Independence, KS

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Come Join The Hill Bros Family And Get Home Weekly! Hill Bros. is now seeking CDL-A truck drivers for opportunities offering high starting pay rates, weekly home time, and loads of great benefits. We ...

7. Truck Driver CDL A - Dedicated

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Elk City, KS

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

8. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Decker Truck Line, Inc.

📍 Elk City, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reefer Drivers We have been hitting the road for 90 years and we aren't stopping any time soon. Our drive is what keeps us going and our dedicated team is what keeps us strong. Here's to 90 more ...

9. CDL-A OTR Company Truck Driver - Now Hiring

🏛️ Dart

📍 Independence, KS

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Introducing Our BRAND-NEW And Improved Pay Package That ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers Qualify For! Other carriers talk about what's "new" but Dart has been PAYING BETTER and OFFERING MORE for ...

10. CDL-A Truck Drivers: Recruiters Standing by 24/7--CALL NOW!

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Independence, KS

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Top-Paying CDL A Job Opportunities: Choose U.S. Xpress and work with the nation's fifth-largest asset-based carrier! * High annual salary * Bonuses available in certain locations. Ask for details