Baseball

Ha yeah. Hope the commissioners can be buddy-buddy about this.

By Hokie Baseball Joined:
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHmm….PAC-12 commish is a Hoo, gotta be good for negotiations ** -- Hokie Baseball 08/15/2021 09:48AM. Add Mike Slive former SEC Comish, Delaney former B1G Comish UNC, Swoff UNC -- Stech 08/15/2021 5:02PM. We'll see. It's all about the $. And that can affect any loyalties. ** -- IB4TECH 08/15/2021...

Baseball
Sports
College Sportssportswar.com

No way UM to SEC. ACC probably has buyers remorse with UM

Apparently significant changes to the ACC would trigger, add or subtract. -- wwhokie1 08/14/2021 5:19PM. Clemson, FSU and Miami say “sure” as they sign up with the SEC** -- hokieZ71 08/14/2021 3:19PM. While I tend to agree I’ll give it a shot as it relates to a national -- Femoyer...
Sportssportswar.com

Great summary Thanks

I am guessing this is something Carla supported/championed in a big way ... -- zeropointzero 08/22/2021 4:04PM. Bronco has similarities to the UGA model on a reduced scale. ** -- Mikeysurf 08/22/2021 8:48PM. It helps having JPJ across the street that offers an add-on to McCue. ** -- Mikeysurf 08/22/2021...
Baseballsportswar.com

That'll do it

Man, the way i see a lot of these athletes throw out pitches makes me -- Charleston Cav 08/22/2021 5:55PM. Not before i backed you off the plate. it'd be your 2nd at bat, because i -- Charleston Cav 08/22/2021 7:13PM. You must log in before you can reply to...
College Sportssportswar.com

Meeting in secret to get the playoff expanded might qualify.

ND may have let the ACC in on what was going on re the CFP expansion and if so then no big deal. If not, then they were collaborating with the SEC while the SEC was plotting the destruction of the Big 12. The SEC is the enemy in the current environment and it appears ND sided with them over their friends.
Sportssportswar.com

We dont have to do anything if the coalition speaks

With the influence, they will 1) suggest limiting the expansion of bids to conference champions or members. If they dont have access they will be forced too. Will they want to allign with the big 10 acc and pac 12 or the SEC. its going to be one or the other.
College Sports247Sports

WATCH: Wrestling with the idea of a three-conference alliance

In what's either discouraging news, a distraction or something to be dismissed, word is that the meeting between the Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC not only had some traction but will take shape sometime soon. As early as next week, it's expected the three emerge from weeks of discussions in a union that will serve as a counterstrike following the SEC's acquisition of Texas and Oklahoma but also give the three a voting bloc for upcoming College Football Playoff and legislative matters. If you're wondering where the Big 12 is in all of this and how West Virginia's exclusion affects the future, that's discouraging. But that might also serve to distract you from the idea the conference is doomed in that it proves there are ways to survive. Who knows? Maybe the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 have plans for those eight schools left in the Big 12.
College Sportssportswar.com

Notre Dame would make more money if they join a conference

But they pass that up continuously. Some things are more important than money, like survival. For the 8 teams left in the Big 12, their goal should be to hold the Big 12 together for as long as they can, and the Big 12 will hold together longer if they vote against the expanded playoff.
College Sportssportswar.com

Hopefully it kills the current playoff proposal

IMO, the CFB playoff is the main source of the parity problem with college football. The current version has led to much less parity within the conferences, and pushed the SEC way out in front of everyone else. The 12-team version, with unlimited slots for the SEC + Oklahoma and Texas, will crush everyone that is not the SEC. The alliance, if they do vote to expand the playoffs, needs to kneecap (with new rules) the SEC down to one playoff team per year ASAP. I don't care what Finebaum thinks of that.
Basketballsportswar.com

He knows plenty about basketball. Who are you?

Typical Duke & UNC pre-season picks. UVA usually post-season #1. ** -- Beetle 08/22/2021 1:15PM. He joined May of 2019. Very different perspective than those who’ve been -- NaturalMysticHoo 08/22/2021 6:56PM. Hope Duke fantasy alums recover from their super spreader event by tip-off. ** -- ChiTownHoo 08/22/2021 2:46PM. Seeing Casey...
NFLsportswar.com

What you never want to hear an NFL coach say about your program

From Ivan Fears, the Patriots' RB coach, about Oklahoma draftee Rhamondre Stevenson (4th Round):. “Hard to say what they did at his school, but it sure seemed like he wasn’t ready for the NFL at that time when he got in here. So, I don’t know what they did there, but he needed to do a lot more work when we got him here..."
College Sportssportswar.com

Disagree! Notre Dame sided with Notre Dame. SEC just happened to agree.

And I would not expect anything else from Notre Dame, just as I would always expect the ACC to do what is in their best interest for football. Notre Dame is not part of the ACC for football, I would not expect them to make choices that hurts their football just to make the ACC football powers happy. If they did, someone at Notre Dame should be fired.
NFLCBS Sports

Texans' Buddy Howell: Activated off COVID list

Howell was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday,. Howell is looking to earn a spot on the Texans' 53-man roster, so his return to training camp will be advantageous for his chances. He's primarily been a special-teams contributor for the past three seasons.
FootballPosted by
The Spun

Look: No. 1 Wide Receiver Recruit Trolls With Commitment

The No. 1 wide receiver recruit in the country announced his commitment on Sunday afternoon. Brandon Inniss, a five-star wide receiver out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, announced his commitment in a live video for CBS Sports Network. The No. 9 overall recruit in the country was deciding between Alabama, Florida,...

Comments / 0

