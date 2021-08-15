Ha yeah. Hope the commissioners can be buddy-buddy about this.

In what's either discouraging news, a distraction or something to be dismissed, word is that the meeting between the Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC not only had some traction but will take shape sometime soon. As early as next week, it's expected the three emerge from weeks of discussions in a union that will serve as a counterstrike following the SEC's acquisition of Texas and Oklahoma but also give the three a voting bloc for upcoming College Football Playoff and legislative matters. If you're wondering where the Big 12 is in all of this and how West Virginia's exclusion affects the future, that's discouraging. But that might also serve to distract you from the idea the conference is doomed in that it proves there are ways to survive. Who knows? Maybe the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 have plans for those eight schools left in the Big 12.