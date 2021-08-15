Job alert: These jobs are open in Blanding

(BLANDING, UT) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Blanding companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Blanding:

1. Diesel Mechanic/Technician - Competitive Pay - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Technician Salt Lake City, Utah

📍 Blanding, UT

💰 $120 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Technicians (Diesel Mechanic) Competitive Pay + Excellent Benefits FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Shop Technician positions. Position overview: To provide timely, quality, and ...

2. Seasonal Package Sorter - Earn up to $15.00/hr!

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Blanding, UT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Location: Salt Lake City Hourly pay rate: $15.00 or ...

3. COSTCO Doubles

🏛️ Navajo Express, Inc.

📍 Bluff, UT

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Doubles Company DriversBenefits * Consistently Earn $1400-$1600/week * Orientation Pay * Dedicated Runs * Through House 2x/Week * Professionally Maintained Equipment

4. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Blanding, UT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...