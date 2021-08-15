Get hired! Job openings in and around Blythe

(BLYTHE, CA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Blythe.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Blythe:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Blythe, CA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,191 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Blythe, CA

💰 $2,191 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Blythe, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

3. Pharmacist

🏛️ AvaMed Workforce

📍 Blythe, CA

💰 $65 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

AvaMed is looking for a Pharmacist to join our team. The Pharmacist will dispense medication as prescribed and guide customers for proper use. We have an urgent need for a pharmacist to work a 5-6 ...

4. Full-time Emergency Medicine Physician - Locums - Parker, AZ - $175/hr

🏛️ Alumni Healthcare Staffing

📍 Quartzsite, AZ

💰 $175 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Please see the below details regarding an excellent locum tenens opportunity that we are currently hiring for an Emergency Medicine physician need in ArizonaThe ideal candidate has an active state ...

5. Certified Nursing Assistant

🏛️ Body Fit Plus Inc

📍 Blythe, CA

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for Certified Nursing Assistant CNA to work in California Department of Corrections. Requirements: * 1 year of experience within the last three (3) years as CNA (Required) * Active CA State ...

6. Psychologist Blythe

🏛️ Body Fit Plus Inc

📍 Blythe, CA

💰 $61 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

BODY FIT PLUS, seeking Psychologist to work in California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Experience & License: Must have up to date credentials * 1 year Experience in last 3 years ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Blythe, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Average $813/Week - Entry-Level

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Graduates

📍 Quartzsite, AZ

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn Up to $95,000/Year + No-Touch

🏛️ Ryder - Yuma, AZ

📍 Blythe, CA

💰 $6,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ryder is Hiring Dedicated Class A Drivers Home Weekly - No Touch Freight! Earn Up To $95,000 per year - Bonuses in First Year $6,000 Ryder is a commercial transportation, logistics, and supply chain ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Average $75-$85k + Sign-On

🏛️ Werner - Company Driver

📍 Blythe, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Werner is Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Multiple Route Options - Recent CDL Grads Welcome! $1,200 Guaranteed Weekly Pay - Top Performers Earn $80k+ per Year Just Announced: Brand New Pay Increase ...