Ready for a change? These Portsmouth jobs are accepting applications

(PORTSMOUTH, OH) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Portsmouth.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Portsmouth:

1. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Portsmouth, OH

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

2. New Outpatient Clinic - General Neurology - Sign on Bonus!

🏛️ ARCH Placement Services

📍 Portsmouth, OH

💰 $341,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Neurology opening in Portsmouth, Ohio. This and other physician jobs brought to you by DocCafe.com OPPORTUNITY: Looking for a Board Certified/Board Eligible Neurologist to join our well established ...

3. Psychiatry Physician General Psychiatrist - Physicians Only Apply - Perm

🏛️ Adaptive Medical Partners

📍 Ashland, KY

💰 $20,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Doctors Only Apply. A Psychiatry Physician General Psychiatrist practice is seeking a qualified physician for KY. This and other physician jobs brought to you by ExactMD. Inpatient Psychiatry ...

4. Plant Manager

🏛️ 21st Century Staffing,LLC

📍 Catlettsburg, KY

💰 $140,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

I have a requirement for a Plant Manager for a leading worldwide metals manufacturing company. The company manufactures investment casted and forged products for the aerospace and power generation ...

5. Travel RN (Step Down Unit) Un To $3,623 Per Week

🏛️ TotalMed

📍 Ashland, KY

💰 $3,623 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Premium Travel SDU Assignments Pay Up To $3,623 Weekly! Location: Multiple Exclusive US Assignments TotalMed is seeking experienced Registered Nurses (RN) specializing in Step Down Units (SDU). These ...

6. OH - Critical Access RN - Emergency Department - Adena Pike - $70.06 /HR **16 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Waverly, OH

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Staff Nurse, RN provides professional nursing care through the application of nursing skills and processes to develop, implement, and evaluate patient's plan of care; while creating an atmosphere ...

7. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2574 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Waverly, OH

💰 $2,574 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Chillicothe, OH. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 16 weeks Pay: $2574 ...

8. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2404.44 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Waverly, OH

💰 $2,404 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mynela Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Chillicothe, OH. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 16 weeks Pay: $2404 ...

9. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Ashland, KY

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

10. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,376 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Waverly, OH

💰 $2,376 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Waverly, Ohio. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department