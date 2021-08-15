Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portsmouth, OH

Ready for a change? These Portsmouth jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Portsmouth News Alert
Portsmouth News Alert
 7 days ago

(PORTSMOUTH, OH) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Portsmouth.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Portsmouth:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xTXm_0bSO4FE800

1. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Portsmouth, OH

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. New Outpatient Clinic - General Neurology - Sign on Bonus!

🏛️ ARCH Placement Services

📍 Portsmouth, OH

💰 $341,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Neurology opening in Portsmouth, Ohio. This and other physician jobs brought to you by DocCafe.com OPPORTUNITY: Looking for a Board Certified/Board Eligible Neurologist to join our well established ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Psychiatry Physician General Psychiatrist - Physicians Only Apply - Perm

🏛️ Adaptive Medical Partners

📍 Ashland, KY

💰 $20,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Doctors Only Apply. A Psychiatry Physician General Psychiatrist practice is seeking a qualified physician for KY. This and other physician jobs brought to you by ExactMD. Inpatient Psychiatry ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Plant Manager

🏛️ 21st Century Staffing,LLC

📍 Catlettsburg, KY

💰 $140,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

I have a requirement for a Plant Manager for a leading worldwide metals manufacturing company. The company manufactures investment casted and forged products for the aerospace and power generation ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel RN (Step Down Unit) Un To $3,623 Per Week

🏛️ TotalMed

📍 Ashland, KY

💰 $3,623 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Premium Travel SDU Assignments Pay Up To $3,623 Weekly! Location: Multiple Exclusive US Assignments TotalMed is seeking experienced Registered Nurses (RN) specializing in Step Down Units (SDU). These ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. OH - Critical Access RN - Emergency Department - Adena Pike - $70.06 /HR **16 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Waverly, OH

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Staff Nurse, RN provides professional nursing care through the application of nursing skills and processes to develop, implement, and evaluate patient's plan of care; while creating an atmosphere ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2574 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Waverly, OH

💰 $2,574 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Chillicothe, OH. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 16 weeks Pay: $2574 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2404.44 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Waverly, OH

💰 $2,404 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mynela Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Chillicothe, OH. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 16 weeks Pay: $2404 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Ashland, KY

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,376 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Waverly, OH

💰 $2,376 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Waverly, Ohio. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Portsmouth News Alert

Portsmouth News Alert

Portsmouth, OH
158
Followers
180
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Portsmouth News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Portsmouth, OH
City
Ashland, OH
City
Waverly, OH
City
Chillicothe, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Manufacturing Company#Sc#Sd#Llc Catlettsburg#Step Down Units#The Staff Nurse#Mynela Staffing#Cpm#Bi Weekly#Cdl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy