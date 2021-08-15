Cancel
Phillipsburg, KS

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Phillipsburg

Phillipsburg News Beat
(PHILLIPSBURG, KS) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Phillipsburg companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Phillipsburg:


1. Admissions Nurse

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Norton, KS

💰 $33 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This Jobot Job is hosted by: Anae Obee Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us your resume. Salary: $25.61 - $33 per hour A bit about us: For over 50 years, my ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Work-Study Assistant | Justice Studies | Office Assistant

🏛️ Prairie View A&M University

📍 Prairie View, KS

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title Work-Study Assistant | Justice Studies | Office Assistant Agency Prairie View A&M University Department Department Of Justice Studies Proposed Minimum Salary $10.00 hourly Job Location ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,850 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Norton, KS

💰 $2,000 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Norton, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL A Truck Driver Needed!

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Phillipsburg, KS

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers for Dedicated Round Trip Runs! Hogan offers our Dedicated Regional CDL-A Reefer Drivers: * $0.58-$0.63 CPM - Based on experience * Minimum Weekly Pay Guarantee - Ask a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Smith Center, KS

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Smith Center, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Work-Study Assistant | Intramurals | Office Assistant

🏛️ Prairie View A&M University

📍 Prairie View, KS

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title Work-Study Assistant | Intramurals | Office Assistant Agency Prairie View A&M University Department Intramurals Proposed Minimum Salary $10.00 hourly Job Location Prairie View, Texas Job ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Norton, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $1,450/Week + $6,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Ryder - Grand Island, NE

📍 Phillipsburg, KS

💰 $6,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ryder is Hiring Class A Company Drivers Home Weekly - Earn $1,450 per Week + $6,000 Sign-On Ryder is a commercial transportation, logistics, and supply chain management solutions company in business ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Dedicated Run - Weekly Hometime

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Phillipsburg, KS

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hogan is Now Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers for Dedicated Regional Runs! Hogan offers our Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers: * $10,000 Sign on Bonus for experienced drivers * NEW PAY INCREASE : $0.50-$0.57 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1598.4 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Phillipsburg, KS

💰 $1,598 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Phillipsburg, KS. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1598 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Phillipsburg News Beat

Phillipsburg News Beat

Phillipsburg, KS
ABOUT

With Phillipsburg News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

