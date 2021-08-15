No experience necessary — Cumming companies hiring now
(Cumming, GA) Looking to get your foot in the door in Cumming? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.
1. Administrative Assistant Data Entry
🏛️ Hire Dynamics - Office & Professional
📍 Marietta, GA
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Hire Dynamics is currently assisting a local client in their search to fill a part-time Administrative Assistant/Data Entry clerk for their office located in Marietta, GA. This is a temporary 4 month ...
2. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required
🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads
📍 Alpharetta, GA
💰 $8,000 monthly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...
3. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers
🏛️ Transport America
📍 Alpharetta, GA
💰 $75 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...
4. Driver - No Experience Needed
🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver
📍 Alpharetta, GA
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Delivery Driver - DGT2 Duluth, GA (Starting Pay $16.50 /hr+) Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DGT2 - Duluth, GA - 4000 Venture Drive, Duluth, GA, 30096-5035, United States ...
