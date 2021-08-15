Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Beeville

(BEEVILLE, TX) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Beeville.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Beeville:

1. Radiology Technician

🏛️ Interactive Medical Specialists, Inc.

📍 Three Rivers, TX

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Perform Routine radiologic procedures, routine exams requiring venipuncture, evaluate radiographic equipment Possess knowledge of basic emergency situations that may occur during special radiographic ...

2. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Beeville, TX

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

3. Office Administrator Executive Assistant

🏛️ CPA Firm

📍 Mathis, TX

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an Office Administrator Executive Assistant to join our team! You will provide high-level administrative support for an Executive at our company. Responsibilities: * Handle ...

4. Correctional Officer

🏛️ Texas Department of Criminal Justice

📍 Beeville, TX

💰 $3,720 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for a Career with a Purpose? TDCJ is hiring correctional officer across Texas. Up to a $5,000 sign on bonus available! Apply Online Today! Job Duties * Provides custody and security ...

5. Entry Level Sales Representative

🏛️ Altitude Development Group

📍 Kenedy, TX

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Altitude is growing, and we are looking for a high achiever who loves helping people, has an ownership mindset, and will thrive in a B2B sales role. This would be an ideal fit if you enjoy being out ...

6. Restaurant Team Member - 348 E Pearl St (Goliad, TX) - Unit # 630

🏛️ Whataburger

📍 Goliad, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Our Restaurant Team Members are responsible for ensuring each customer enjoys an amazing experience. It starts with hot, freshly-prepared products, always using the highest quality ...

7. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Beeville, TX

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Speech Language Pathologist for a travel job in Beeville, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Speech Language Pathologist * Discipline: Therapy

8. Class A CDL Truck Driver - $5,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Dollar General

📍 Kenedy, TX

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find Your Opportunity! Dollar General Fleet is Now Hiring Regional Class A CDL Company Drivers for our Distribution Centers in San Antonio, TX! $3,500 SIGN-ON BONUS! Paid in 2 installments over a 6 ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + $3k Sign-On

🏛️ Chalk Mountain - Local

📍 Beeville, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is Hiring Experienced, Local, Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas What's different about driving for Chalk Mountain? * Earn up to $100,000 annually * Get home daily * A company ...

10. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver

🏛️ Montgomery Transport

📍 Beeville, TX

💰 $3,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers Enjoy Largest PAY INCREASE In Company History + $3,000 Sign On + Weekly Home Time! CDL-A flatbed drivers like you are what powers Montgomery Transport- that's why we make sure ...