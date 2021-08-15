Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beeville, TX

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Beeville

Posted by 
Beeville Journal
Beeville Journal
 7 days ago

(BEEVILLE, TX) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Beeville.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Beeville:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPq2A_0bSO42pw00

1. Radiology Technician

🏛️ Interactive Medical Specialists, Inc.

📍 Three Rivers, TX

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Perform Routine radiologic procedures, routine exams requiring venipuncture, evaluate radiographic equipment Possess knowledge of basic emergency situations that may occur during special radiographic ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Beeville, TX

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Office Administrator Executive Assistant

🏛️ CPA Firm

📍 Mathis, TX

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an Office Administrator Executive Assistant to join our team! You will provide high-level administrative support for an Executive at our company. Responsibilities: * Handle ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Correctional Officer

🏛️ Texas Department of Criminal Justice

📍 Beeville, TX

💰 $3,720 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for a Career with a Purpose? TDCJ is hiring correctional officer across Texas. Up to a $5,000 sign on bonus available! Apply Online Today! Job Duties * Provides custody and security ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Entry Level Sales Representative

🏛️ Altitude Development Group

📍 Kenedy, TX

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Altitude is growing, and we are looking for a high achiever who loves helping people, has an ownership mindset, and will thrive in a B2B sales role. This would be an ideal fit if you enjoy being out ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Restaurant Team Member - 348 E Pearl St (Goliad, TX) - Unit # 630

🏛️ Whataburger

📍 Goliad, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Our Restaurant Team Members are responsible for ensuring each customer enjoys an amazing experience. It starts with hot, freshly-prepared products, always using the highest quality ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Beeville, TX

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Speech Language Pathologist for a travel job in Beeville, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Speech Language Pathologist * Discipline: Therapy

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Class A CDL Truck Driver - $5,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Dollar General

📍 Kenedy, TX

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find Your Opportunity! Dollar General Fleet is Now Hiring Regional Class A CDL Company Drivers for our Distribution Centers in San Antonio, TX! $3,500 SIGN-ON BONUS! Paid in 2 installments over a 6 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + $3k Sign-On

🏛️ Chalk Mountain - Local

📍 Beeville, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is Hiring Experienced, Local, Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas What's different about driving for Chalk Mountain? * Earn up to $100,000 annually * Get home daily * A company ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver

🏛️ Montgomery Transport

📍 Beeville, TX

💰 $3,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers Enjoy Largest PAY INCREASE In Company History + $3,000 Sign On + Weekly Home Time! CDL-A flatbed drivers like you are what powers Montgomery Transport- that's why we make sure ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Beeville Journal

Beeville Journal

Beeville, TX
45
Followers
164
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Beeville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kenedy, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Goliad, TX
City
Beeville, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#West Texas#Dashers#Restaurant Team#Club Staffing#Dollar General Fleet#Distribution Centers#Cdl A Flatbed Truck#Montgomery Transport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy