Get hired! Job openings in and around Vidalia

(VIDALIA, GA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Vidalia companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Vidalia:

1. Med Surg RN

🏛️ FocusPoint Healthcare

📍 Claxton, GA

💰 $3,415 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Surg Nurses needed in Georgia Overall Assignment Amount : $44,395 Overall Weekly Amount: $ 3,415 Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13-week assignment 3 -12 hour shifts available Dayshift and Nightshift ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Vidalia, GA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

3. Front Desk Receptionist

🏛️ Acute Care Clinic/Dr. Geoffery Conner

📍 Vidalia, GA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

2 POSITIONS AVAILABLE: RECEPTIONIST NEEDED FOR BUSY MEDICAL PRACTICE LOCATED IN VIDALIA, GA. MEDICAL OFFICE EXPERIENCE PREFERRED. MUST BE FRIENDLY, OUTGOING, RELIABLE AND ABLE TO HANDLE A FAST PACED ...

4. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Vidalia, GA

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

5. Automotive Sales

🏛️ Woody Folsom Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

📍 Vidalia, GA

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an Automotive Sales to become an integral part of our team! You will gauge sales opportunities and provide extensive customer service to all clients. Responsibilities: * Educate and ...

6. Industrial Maintenance Technician

🏛️ SCRAP PARTNERS LLC

📍 Metter, GA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Scrap Partners, LLC aims to redefine the recycling industry by providing innovative solutions throughout the recycling process. Our commitment is to help our customers meet today's challenges and ...

7. Medical ICU (MICU) Travel Nurse RN - $3060 weekly in GA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Vidalia, GA

💰 $3,060 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,662 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Vidalia, GA

💰 $2,662 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Vidalia, Georgia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

9. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,637 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Vidalia, GA

💰 $2,637 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Vidalia, Georgia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

10. CDL Solo and Team Truck Drivers - Top Pay + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Kottke Trucking, Inc.

📍 Vidalia, GA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Solo and Team CDL A Truck Drivers! Solos Average $70,000 Yearly - Earn Up To 56 CPM - Great Benefits As we grow, we are in search of more drivers to join our family. Apply Today! Position ...