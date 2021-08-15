Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Zion I Co-Founder Amp Live Speaks On Zumbi's Death As GoFundMe For His 3 Boys Goes Live

By Kyle Eustice
HipHopDX.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBay Area staple and prolific MC Stephen “Zumbi” Gaines of Zion I passed away suddenly on Friday (August 13), leaving the Hip Hop community both shocked and saddened. While tributes poured in all over social media, Zion I co-founder Amp Live was understandably quiet as he processed the gravity of the profound loss. But on Saturday (August 14), the longtime producer took his grief to Instagram and admitted he was struggling to properly communicate the immense sorrow he was experiencing.

hiphopdx.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amp Live#Alta Bates Hospital#Hiphopdx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Weight LossPosted by
93.1 WZAK

LeToya Luckett Shows Off Post Baby Beach Bod: ‘Ya Girl Is Officially 55 Lbs Down’

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. LaToya Luckett is looking amazing! The mother of two has been candidly sharing her postpartum weight-loss journey with fans via social media over the last few months and most recently the star took to IG to share a side-by-side photo of her shortly after giving birth until now, and the results are stunning!
CelebritiesBlack Enterprise

Keyshia Cole Lays Her Mother Frankie Lons to Rest, Releases Doves and Balloons at Funeral Service

Keyshia Cole laid her mother Frankie Lons to rest on Saturday, and shared a touching Instagram post with fans shortly after the funeral. “We will miss you,” the “Heaven Sent” songstress wrote in her caption on Monday. She reflected on her final farewell to Lons and added, “I tried to spend as much time close to her as I could, in that church. When we got to the mausoleum, I asked if I could see her one last time, I kno her spirit was no longer there in the physical, I just hope she was able to see that we came together in celebration of her name, the laughs, love, and honesty she brought to this world…. I’ve internalized a lot as of recent. The love is real Frank Da (bank emoji).”
Celebritiesthebrag.com

‘Shortland Street’ actor Francis ‘Frankie’ Mossman dead at 33

Actor Francis ‘Frankie’ Mossman, best known for his work on Shortland Street, has passed away. He was 33. The death of the New Zealand-born actor was confirmed by Queer Screen Australia, over the weekend. “Queer Screen was saddened to hear of the passing of actor, Frankie Mossman,” a Facebook post...
Movieshotnewhiphop.com

Ice-T Mourns Death Of Film Producer Taheim Bryan: "MFs Killed My Friend"

Gun violence has hit too close to home for Ice-T and the Rap icon is publicly grieving the loss of his friend and collaborator. Last year, the film Equal Standard was released—a movie that starred and was co-written by Ice-T. The gang-cop flick was also helmed by Joseph "Taheim" Bryan who partnered with Ice-T to pen the screenplay, and on Friday (August 20), the Law & Order star shared on social media that Bryan had been murdered.
Celebritieshypefresh.co

Bay Area Legend Zumbi Of Zion I Dies At Age 49

This year the HipHop community lost several rap legends, like DMX and Mr. Humpty Hump. Now tragedy has struck the HipHop community again when the HipHop legend Stephen Gaines aka Zumbi of Zion I passed away. The rap king had died at just 49-years-old. Since his death, celebrities and fans have mourned over his death. Some sharing tributes over social media while others gave Zumbi his “flowers.” However, the Zion I’s family believes that he died under suspicious circumstances. Moreover, they have since opened up an investigation to discover what led to the artist’s untimely death.

Comments / 0

Community Policy