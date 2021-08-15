Zion I Co-Founder Amp Live Speaks On Zumbi's Death As GoFundMe For His 3 Boys Goes Live
Bay Area staple and prolific MC Stephen “Zumbi” Gaines of Zion I passed away suddenly on Friday (August 13), leaving the Hip Hop community both shocked and saddened. While tributes poured in all over social media, Zion I co-founder Amp Live was understandably quiet as he processed the gravity of the profound loss. But on Saturday (August 14), the longtime producer took his grief to Instagram and admitted he was struggling to properly communicate the immense sorrow he was experiencing.hiphopdx.com
