Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia Beach, VA

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Virginia Beach

Posted by 
Virginia Beach News Beat
Virginia Beach News Beat
 7 days ago

(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Virginia Beach.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Virginia Beach:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1untV2_0bSO3s2400

1. Sales Representative / Remote

🏛️ FFL Black Diamond Agency

📍 Chesapeake, VA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to fill positions, full-time and part-time, for highly motivated sales representatives. We are one of the top producing agencies and need field help. We are hiring nationwide and offer ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Virginia Beach, VA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Family Service Counselor - Sales

🏛️ Service Corporation International

📍 Virginia Beach, VA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our associates celebrate lives. We celebrate our associates. Consider the possibilities of joining a Great Place to Work! JOB RESPONSIBILITIES *This is a commission based role Lead Generation * Holds ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Driver Chauffeur

🏛️ Breastcancer.org

📍 Chesapeake, VA

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Responsibilities: - Chauffeur corporate clients to meetings and events - Must be a professional and safety minded driver - Provide excellent customer service in every interaction Qualifications ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Bookkeeper

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Virginia Beach, VA

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Bookkeeper Job Title: QuickBooks Bookkeeper Salary: $40k - $55k Base (DOE) Requirements: QuickBooks, Public Accounting, Tax What You Will Be Doing Working with our clients and team to ensure that ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Senior Outbound Sales Development Representative (SDR), Remote Available

🏛️ InMotion Hosting

📍 Virginia Beach, VA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

InMotion Hosting is searching for a Senior Outbound Sales Development Representative to source, qualify, and nurture new sales leads for one of our newest product lines. We're looking for someone who ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Insurance Sales Agent

🏛️ Prosper Insurance

📍 Virginia Beach, VA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description What's it like working for Prosper Insurance? Glad you asked! We're a company that cares about our employees just as much as we care for our clients. We're not just insurance nerds

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Client Service Representative - Newport News

🏛️ Interim HealthCare

📍 Newport News, VA

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Interim HealthCare is America's leading provider of home care, hospice, and healthcare staffing. We offer one of the most comprehensive selections of career opportunities in the industry. Interim ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Financial Services - Entry Level & Part-time -100% Remote!

🏛️ FIVE RINGS FINANCIAL

📍 Virginia Beach, VA

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Financial Services - Work Remotely - Part / Full Time to join our team! This is not a corporate job, you have the freedom to work a schedule that fits your life. The ability to work ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Knowledge Manager- Contact Center

🏛️ InMotion Hosting

📍 Virginia Beach, VA

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

InMotion Hosting is searching for a Knowledge Manager to help manage and document organizational knowledge of a growing company. We're looking for someone with experience using Knowledge Centered ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Virginia Beach News Beat

Virginia Beach News Beat

Virginia Beach, VA
316
Followers
439
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

With Virginia Beach News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesapeake, VA
Government
City
Chesapeake, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Sales Representatives#Cdl#Drivers Earn#Public Accounting#Prosper Insurance#Healthcare#Rings Financial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy