Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Virginia Beach

(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Virginia Beach.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Virginia Beach:

1. Sales Representative / Remote

🏛️ FFL Black Diamond Agency

📍 Chesapeake, VA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to fill positions, full-time and part-time, for highly motivated sales representatives. We are one of the top producing agencies and need field help. We are hiring nationwide and offer ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Virginia Beach, VA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

3. Family Service Counselor - Sales

🏛️ Service Corporation International

📍 Virginia Beach, VA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our associates celebrate lives. We celebrate our associates. Consider the possibilities of joining a Great Place to Work! JOB RESPONSIBILITIES *This is a commission based role Lead Generation * Holds ...

4. Driver Chauffeur

🏛️ Breastcancer.org

📍 Chesapeake, VA

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Responsibilities: - Chauffeur corporate clients to meetings and events - Must be a professional and safety minded driver - Provide excellent customer service in every interaction Qualifications ...

5. Bookkeeper

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Virginia Beach, VA

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Bookkeeper Job Title: QuickBooks Bookkeeper Salary: $40k - $55k Base (DOE) Requirements: QuickBooks, Public Accounting, Tax What You Will Be Doing Working with our clients and team to ensure that ...

6. Senior Outbound Sales Development Representative (SDR), Remote Available

🏛️ InMotion Hosting

📍 Virginia Beach, VA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

InMotion Hosting is searching for a Senior Outbound Sales Development Representative to source, qualify, and nurture new sales leads for one of our newest product lines. We're looking for someone who ...

7. Insurance Sales Agent

🏛️ Prosper Insurance

📍 Virginia Beach, VA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description What's it like working for Prosper Insurance? Glad you asked! We're a company that cares about our employees just as much as we care for our clients. We're not just insurance nerds

8. Client Service Representative - Newport News

🏛️ Interim HealthCare

📍 Newport News, VA

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Interim HealthCare is America's leading provider of home care, hospice, and healthcare staffing. We offer one of the most comprehensive selections of career opportunities in the industry. Interim ...

9. Financial Services - Entry Level & Part-time -100% Remote!

🏛️ FIVE RINGS FINANCIAL

📍 Virginia Beach, VA

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Financial Services - Work Remotely - Part / Full Time to join our team! This is not a corporate job, you have the freedom to work a schedule that fits your life. The ability to work ...

10. Knowledge Manager- Contact Center

🏛️ InMotion Hosting

📍 Virginia Beach, VA

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

InMotion Hosting is searching for a Knowledge Manager to help manage and document organizational knowledge of a growing company. We're looking for someone with experience using Knowledge Centered ...