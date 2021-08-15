Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Socorro

(SOCORRO, NM) Companies in Socorro are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Socorro:

1. Direct Support Professional - Floater (Socorro, NM)

🏛️ Tresco Inc

📍 Socorro, NM

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join Tresco, Inc. and be part of a growing and dynamic team! We have a great opportunity for a Direct Support Professional - Floater position! Must be willing & available to work all shifts to ...

2. CDL-A Company Truck Driver

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Socorro, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

3. Insurance Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Socorro, NM

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. Travel Nurse - RN - PCU - Progressive Care Unit - $3606.84 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Socorro, NM

💰 $3,606 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mynela Staffing is seeking an experienced Progressive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Socorro, NM. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

5. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $3,456 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Socorro, NM

💰 $3,456 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Socorro, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date

6. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $3,019 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Socorro, NM

💰 $3,019 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Socorro, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + $3k Sign-On

🏛️ Chalk Mountain - El Paso, TX

📍 Socorro, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is Hiring Experienced, Local, Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas What's different about driving for Chalk Mountain? * Earn up to $100,000 annually * Get home daily * A company ...

8. Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU) Travel Nurse RN - $3040 per week in NM

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Socorro, NM

💰 $3,040 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

9. NM-RN-Med Surg-12V - $70.06 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Socorro, NM

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

13 weeks assignment, 2 years' experience current required in med/surg unit required. Must be a team player, flexible and accustomed to fast paced environment. Must have successfully completed at ...

10. RN LPN

🏛️ Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care

📍 Socorro, NM

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay starting at $30/hr for RN and $22/hr for LPN 1:1 Patient Care! Great team and great work environment! Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care, one of the leading providers of skilled pediatric home care ...