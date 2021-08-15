Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Alert: Taliban official says they will soon declare the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from the presidential palace in Kabul

Jacksonville Journal Courier
 7 days ago

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban official says they will soon declare the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from the presidential palace in Kabul.

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Kabul#Presidential Palace#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
Related
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...
Public SafetyTelegraph

Taliban 'flog young Afghans for wearing jeans'

A group of young Afghans have said they were flogged by Taliban fighters for the crime of wearing jeans. In a post widely shared on Facebook, an Afghan youth said they were “walking with friends in Kabul,” when they encountered a group of Taliban soldiers who accused them of disrespecting Islam.
Worldtalesbuzz.com

Video reportedly shows Taliban execute Afghan police chief

Disturbing footage has emerged of an Afghan police chief being executed by the Taliban — after he surrendered to the militants, according to reports. Former BBC journalist Nasrin Nawa posted the gruesome video which appears to show Haji Mullah Achakzai, head of the police in Badghis province near Herat. The...
WorldJacksonville Journal Courier

7 killed at Kabul airport; fighters seize areas from Taliban

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul's international airport killed seven Afghan civilians in the crowds, the British military said Sunday, showing the danger still posed to those trying to flee the Taliban's takeover of the country. The deaths come as a group of...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Taliban release 340 prisoners in Afghanistan Farah Province

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 21 (ANI): The Taliban have released 340 "political prisoners" in Farah province in western Afghanistan, Sputnik reported on Saturday. Another 40 inmates were released in central Uruzgan province, The Russian News Agency reported citing the Shamshad News broadcaster. This comes after Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada earlier on...
Worldtalesbuzz.com

Afghan resistance fighters take back territory from Taliban

The fight for Afghanistan may not be entirely over. A high-ranking former Afghan government official said Friday that resistance fighters — mainly made of about 300 battle-ready mujahideen members and commanders linked to the Northern Alliance — wrestled three districts in the northeastern Baghlan province out of Taliban control on Friday, killing upwards of 36 Taliban fighters and wounding dozens more.
PoliticsPosted by
The Atlantic

The Taliban’s Biggest Threat Isn’t an Armed Group

The average Afghan is 18 years old. Nearly two-thirds of the country is under 25. For these young people, the 2001 American invasion and the Taliban reign that preceded it aren’t memories, but history. Theirs is a generation that has known Afghanistan only under the protection of NATO forces. Twenty...
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
Afghanistanmarketresearchtelecast.com

What remains of the Taliban terror

The Taliban have returned to power in Afghanistan. Immediately, panic has spread. Security personnel and senior officials of the overthrown Government, collaborators of foreign Armies and Embassies, and employees of international organizations are looking for a way to leave the country as soon as possible. Gone are civil society activists, human rights defenders, journalists and, above all, professional women. They all fear for their life. And yet the Islamist militia has managed to reach Kabul with little resistance and by offering an olive branch. Who are those muddled bearded men? Is there reason to be afraid of them?
ProtestsPosted by
Tyla

Afghan Women Lead Protest Against The Taliban In Kabul

The news has been filled with devastating scenes this week, after the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan. The militant group took charge of the nation shortly after troops from the US and UK were withdrawn from the war-torn country. See the video of protests below. When the Taliban took control...
WorldSentinel

Taliban task terrorist group with security in Kabul – 20/08/2021 – world

The Taliban have placed security in Kabul under the responsibility of one of the most dangerous groups associated with the fundamentalist Islamic movement which regained control of Afghanistan on Sunday (15), the Haqqani network. The decision came amid chaos in the area around the city’s airport, the region’s only air...
AfghanistanPosted by
Indy100

Heartbreaking video of girl in Afghanistan becomes symbol of ‘shattered future’ under Taliban

An Afghan girl has voiced her despair at the world’s treatment of her country, as Taliban insurgents declare the country is under their control after a devastating sweep of power. A video of the girl, whose identity is unknown, was posted to Twitter on Friday by Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist.“We don’t count because we were born in Afghanistan,” the tearful girl laments in the clip. “I cannot help crying,” she adds. “No one cares about us. We’ll die slowly in history.”“We do not count because we were born in Afghanistan . . . We’ll die slowly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy