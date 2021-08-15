Job alert: These Dublin jobs are accepting applications

(DUBLIN, TX) Companies in Dublin are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Dublin:

1. CDL Class A Owner Operator for Sandbox ⚡️

🏛️ 1845

📍 Stephenville, TX

💰 $12,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Power Only Owner Operators needed for Sandbox in West Texas. 1845 will partner with you to help make your work profitable and enjoyable. We want you to enjoy the satisfaction of being a small ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,911 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Stephenville, TX

💰 $2,911 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Stephenville, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

3. Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist - $1600 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Stephenville, TX

💰 $1,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Registered Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Stephenville, TX. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1600 ...

4. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Stephenville, TX

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

5. Maintenance Technician-2

🏛️ Schreiber Foods, Inc.

📍 Stephenville, TX

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Category: Manufacturing/Operations Job Family: Maintenance Work Shift: Gray Night (United States of America) Job Description: Schreiber Foods is expanding and adding new positions! Starting wages ...

6. BOOKKEEPER

🏛️ Personnel Services

📍 Stephenville, TX

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

BOOKKEEPER Monday Friday 8:00 am - 5:00 pm $14.00 - $17.00 per hour BENEFITS * Medical, Dental & Vision Plans * AFLAC Supplemental Insurance * Vacation, Sick and Holiday Paid Time Off (PTO) * 401(K) ...

7. Administrative Coordinator II

🏛️ Tarleton State University

📍 Stephenville, TX

💰 $3,043 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title Administrative Coordinator II Agency Tarleton State University Department Environmental Health and Safety Proposed Minimum Salary $3,043.00 monthly Job Location Stephenville, Texas Job Type ...

8. LVN Pediatric Home Health Nurse-SIGN ON BONUS

🏛️ Advanced Medical Pediatric - AMP Home Health

📍 Comanche, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We have immediate openings for full time RN/LVN for home health private duty nursing in Comanche, TX! Monday-Friday 7am-5pm. $500 SIGN ON BONUS after 240 hours have been worked. ANOTHER $500 BONUS ...

9. Now Hiring School Custodians in Stephenville, Texas - $10 + Benefits

🏛️ Leading Professional Cleaning Company

📍 Stephenville, TX

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are a professional cleaning company looking for cleaners for a local school in Stephenville, Texas. Several shifts and positions available: * Porters - $10 per hour * Supervisors - $12 per hour

10. Sales - Monthly Guarantee - $60,000 to $90,000 1st Year

🏛️ Bruner Motors, Inc.

📍 Stephenville, TX

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Bruner Motors in Stephenville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is accepting resumes to hire a: Sales Professionals with strong Sales or Customer Service Background Product Specialists / Client Advisors ...