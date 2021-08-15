Hiring Now: These roles are open in Camden

(CAMDEN, TN) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Camden companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Camden:

1. Pest Control Technician

🏛️ HTP Termite & Pest Control

📍 Huntingdon, TN

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HTP is currently seeking a highly motivated and energetic technician for our Monday- Friday West Tennessee Service Operation. * No pest control experience necessary, we'll train you; must be able to ...

2. CNC operator

🏛️ CENTRAL SALES & SERVICE INC

📍 Waverly, TN

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CNC opertor and programing. we use Mastercam program. Haas cnc mill Employment Type: Full Time Salary: $25 - $30 Hourly Bonus/Commission: No

3. HVAC Technician

🏛️ E&H Refrigeration

📍 Paris, TN

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for an HVAC Technician to join our team! You will install, service, and repair heating and air conditioning systems. Responsibilities: * Install new heating, ventilation, and air ...

4. Entry Level Sales Representative

🏛️ Difference Makers

📍 Waverly, TN

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Difference Makers sales team is growing, and we are looking for someone with a track of record of proven success as a high achiever who loves helping people, has an ownership mindset, and can ...

5. Direct Care Staff-$1500 Sign on Bonus!!!

🏛️ MSHN Enterprises

📍 Mckenzie, TN

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Direct Care Professional to join our team! In this role you will provide support and direct care in a supervised group home setting for individuals enduring severe and persistent ...

6. East Coast Regional 1200/w min guarantee

🏛️ Freightworks

📍 Denver, TN

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

East Coast Regional * $1,200 minimum per week guaranteed! * 57 cents per mile starting rate * Plenty of miles - 85K/ yr plus top earnings potential * * Home time 2 days per 7 days worked, or less ...

7. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Freedom Warranty

📍 Holladay, TN

💰 $20,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This year, Freedom Warranty will open more than 25 fresh territories in North America and each needs a dynamic, sales development pro to build a strong profit center. We are the fastest-growing ...

8. Warehouse Order Selector - Earn $19.15/Hour + Up to $2,500 Sign-On

🏛️ Sysco - Nashville, TN - Warehouse Order Selector

📍 Mcewen, TN

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SYSCO IS NOW HIRING Warehouse Order Selectors in Nashville, TN Earn $19.15/Hour Up to $2,500 Sign-On Bonus Full Benefit Package Including Medical/Dental/Vision/Life & More Why Join Sysco: * Full ...

9. General Surgeon - New Grads Accepted Paris, Tennessee, United States, 38242

🏛️ Lexicon Placements

📍 Paris, TN

💰 $340,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

General Surgeon - New Grads Accepted Paris, Tennessee, United States, 38242 #REC10020178 Updated: Within one week OPENINGS: 1 JOB TYPE: Direct Hire LOCATION: Paris, Tennessee, United States, 38242 ...

10. Delivery Driver

🏛️ Pizza Hut

📍 Camden, TN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Earn up to $15 - $20 per hour! Buckle up, hit the open road driving and start making hungry people happy as a delivery driver for Pizza Hut®. That's right, we'll pay you to drive around ...