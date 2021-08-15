Cancel
Great River, NY

Job alert: These Great River jobs are accepting applications

Great River Dispatch
Great River Dispatch
 7 days ago

(GREAT RIVER, NY) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Great River.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Great River:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bSO3COu00

1. Clean Energy Ambassador - Hempstead, NY

🏛️ Sunrun

📍 Hempstead, NY

💰 $140,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Affordable, reliable and clean energy is here. Today's energy system creates the majority of the world's carbon emissions, and it must change to preserve our climate. The solution is to rewire our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Babylon, NY

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Retail Project Manager

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Lynbrook, NY

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NJ based Commercial GC seeks a Project Manager with Retail Renovation experience for ongoing projects in the Tristate area! This Jobot Job is hosted by: Cody Langdale Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Customer Service Representative - Consultant

🏛️ Team WCPS of US

📍 Islip, NY

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you are interested in working with an amazing team, with full training from the ground up, weekly pay, and flexible hours, read below. We are looking to hire 3 new team members by the end of this ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Diesel Mechanic

🏛️ First Student

📍 Hicksville, NY

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fleet Maintenance Technician First Student, the largest provider of student transportation in North America, is now hiring a Fleet Technician with strong mechanical and diagnostic skills! First ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Housekeeper Wanted - Hoping To Connect With A Skilled House Cleaner For Contracted Work.

🏛️ housekeeper.com

📍 Freeport, NY

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for experienced House Cleaner in NYC (5 Boroughs) and Long Island (Nassau & Suffolk). Pay: $25-$35 an hour. Do you have house cleaning experience? Get a flexible work schedule by being an ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Full-Time Beauty Lead Advisor - Sephora Sales

🏛️ KOHLS

📍 Bay Shore, NY

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hourly pay up to $25.55/hour! Drive Kohl's + Sephora sales through an authentic passion for beauty. Engages Clients through identifying their needs with a consultative approach, top beauty brands ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Office Coordinator

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Norwalk, CT

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your next good thing is right here! At Kelly® Professional & Industrial, we're all about helping you discover what's next in your career. And we just so happen to be seeking a Office Coordinator to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Field In-Home Solutions Technician

🏛️ DISH

📍 Valley Stream, NY

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The In-Home Services organization supports thousands of talented employees in 135+ facilities delivering service solutions to customers in every zip code. Our installation technicians are leading the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Clean Energy Ambassador - Norwalk, CT

🏛️ Sunrun

📍 Norwalk, CT

💰 $140,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Affordable, reliable and clean energy is here. Today's energy system creates the majority of the world's carbon emissions, and it must change to preserve our climate. The solution is to rewire our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Great River Dispatch

Great River Dispatch

Great River, NY
ABOUT

With Great River Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

