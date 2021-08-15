Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Fort Stockton

(FORT STOCKTON, TX) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Fort Stockton.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Fort Stockton:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Hospice Palliative Care RN - $1,681 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Fort Stockton, TX

💰 $1,681 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Hospice Palliative Care RN for a travel nursing job in Fort Stockton, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Hospice Palliative Care RN * ...

2. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Fort Stockton, TX

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

3. Automotive Technician: Ford-Lincoln Veteran Careers Program

🏛️ Ford - Lincoln Veteran Careers Program

📍 Fort Stockton, TX

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: The Volvo Car Automotive Technician Career Program is designed to recruit and train experienced automotive technicians and military Veteran mechanics. Automotive technician or military ...

4. Part Time Pizza Delivery Driver

🏛️ Pizza Hut

📍 Fort Stockton, TX

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description HIRING DELIVERY DRIVER'S Pay: Earn up to $15-$20/hour - We offer DailyPay Apply Today! Complete the short "Quick Apply" online or Text adtpizzahut to 242424 to Apply What's on the menu ...

5. Miembro del equipo de mantenimiento de la limpieza

🏛️ Pilot Flying J

📍 Fort Stockton, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Descripción de la empresa Pilot Flying J es la décima empresa privada más grande de América del Norte; tiene un equipo de más de 28 000 personas. Como la red de centros de viajes líder en la ...

6. District Coordinator

🏛️ Texas Division of Emergency Management

📍 Fort Stockton, TX

💰 $5,833 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title District Coordinator Agency Texas Division of Emergency Management Department Region 4 Proposed Minimum Salary $5,833.34 monthly Job Location Fort Stockton, Texas Job Type Staff Job ...

7. CDL-A Company Truck Driver

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Fort Stockton, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

8. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Fort Stockton, TX

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

9. OTR Truck Driver

🏛️ Roehl Transport, Inc.

📍 Fort Stockton, TX

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS Benefits: * $1,200+ per week * Pay Accelerators - earn up to 8 cents MORE per mile for your experience * Brand-new, modern equipment * Top pay & home time

10. CDL-A Team Lease Purchase Truck Driver - Up to $1.45 per Mile!

🏛️ John Christner Trucking

📍 Fort Stockton, TX

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Call Today to Learn More About Our NO CASH DOWN Lease Purchase Program for Teams! JCT offers a great program for Teams. In addition to saving drivers $10,000 - $12,000 in out-of-pocket expenses ...