Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Stockton, TX

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Fort Stockton

Posted by 
Fort Stockton Times
Fort Stockton Times
 7 days ago

(FORT STOCKTON, TX) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Fort Stockton.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Fort Stockton:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPq2A_0bSO33Xc00

1. Travel Nurse RN - Hospice Palliative Care RN - $1,681 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Fort Stockton, TX

💰 $1,681 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Hospice Palliative Care RN for a travel nursing job in Fort Stockton, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Hospice Palliative Care RN * ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Fort Stockton, TX

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Automotive Technician: Ford-Lincoln Veteran Careers Program

🏛️ Ford - Lincoln Veteran Careers Program

📍 Fort Stockton, TX

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: The Volvo Car Automotive Technician Career Program is designed to recruit and train experienced automotive technicians and military Veteran mechanics. Automotive technician or military ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Part Time Pizza Delivery Driver

🏛️ Pizza Hut

📍 Fort Stockton, TX

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description HIRING DELIVERY DRIVER'S Pay: Earn up to $15-$20/hour - We offer DailyPay Apply Today! Complete the short "Quick Apply" online or Text adtpizzahut to 242424 to Apply What's on the menu ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Miembro del equipo de mantenimiento de la limpieza

🏛️ Pilot Flying J

📍 Fort Stockton, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Descripción de la empresa Pilot Flying J es la décima empresa privada más grande de América del Norte; tiene un equipo de más de 28 000 personas. Como la red de centros de viajes líder en la ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. District Coordinator

🏛️ Texas Division of Emergency Management

📍 Fort Stockton, TX

💰 $5,833 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title District Coordinator Agency Texas Division of Emergency Management Department Region 4 Proposed Minimum Salary $5,833.34 monthly Job Location Fort Stockton, Texas Job Type Staff Job ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL-A Company Truck Driver

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Fort Stockton, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Fort Stockton, TX

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. OTR Truck Driver

🏛️ Roehl Transport, Inc.

📍 Fort Stockton, TX

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS Benefits: * $1,200+ per week * Pay Accelerators - earn up to 8 cents MORE per mile for your experience * Brand-new, modern equipment * Top pay & home time

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL-A Team Lease Purchase Truck Driver - Up to $1.45 per Mile!

🏛️ John Christner Trucking

📍 Fort Stockton, TX

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Call Today to Learn More About Our NO CASH DOWN Lease Purchase Program for Teams! JCT offers a great program for Teams. In addition to saving drivers $10,000 - $12,000 in out-of-pocket expenses ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Fort Stockton Times

Fort Stockton Times

Fort Stockton, TX
18
Followers
126
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Stockton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Stockton, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#U S Economy#Vivian Health#Totalmed Staffing#Volvo#Otr#Roehl Transport#Jct#Teams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy