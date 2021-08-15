Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shippenville, PA

These Shippenville companies are looking for workers to start immediately

Posted by 
Shippenville Dispatch
Shippenville Dispatch
 7 days ago

(Shippenville, PA) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Shippenville-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mi0BV_0bSO32et00

1. Caregiver

🏛️ Arcadia Home Care & Staffing

📍 Knox, PA

💰 $147 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Arcadia Home Care and Staffing is hiring immediately for Caregivers in Knox, PA. This schedule is for one client for 15 hours / week. We also have hours in surrounding areas for anyone who wants to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Physician / Family Practice / Pennsylvania / Locum tenens / BC Job

🏛️ Medical Search

📍 Marienville, PA

💰 $16,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hi Dr. I just wanted to touch base with you in regards to an open locums to possible perm shifts which need immediate coverage in Pennsylvania in different areas. Please see the details below and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Production

🏛️ Adecco

📍 Oil City, PA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Adecco is hiring immediately for Production Worker Jobs in Oil City, Pa. and surrounding areas. We are recruiting for Packers @ $12.86 an hour, 12 hour shifts 4:30am to 5pm This is a temp to hire ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Caregiver

🏛️ Arcadia Home Care & Staffing

📍 Fryburg, PA

💰 $195 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Arcadia Home Care and Staffing is hiring immediately for Caregivers in Fryburg. We can offer you 20 hours per week between two clients. We have hours/clients in surroundings areas for anyone looking ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Shippenville Dispatch

Shippenville Dispatch

Shippenville, PA
17
Followers
191
Post
994
Views
ABOUT

With Shippenville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oil City, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Knox, PA
City
Fryburg, PA
City
Shippenville, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Caregivers#Bc Job#Packers 12 86
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy