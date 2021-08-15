Cancel
Provo, UT

A job on your schedule? These Provo positions offer flexible hours

Provo Post
 7 days ago

(Provo, UT) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Provo are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

1. Customer Service Associate

🏛️ Rocky Mountain Careers

📍 Orem, UT

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Rocky Mountain Inc. is a local company in the greater Utah County area and we have 7 openings in our Customer Service department. Starts at $800 per week. We offer: * Flexible Schedule * Full Time ...

2. Part Time Sales Associate

🏛️ Beaches Tanning Center

📍 American Fork, UT

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Beaches Tanning Center of Utah and Salt Lake Counties is looking to hire part-time and full-time Sales Associates . Are you an energetic person who excels at customer service and wants to work in an ...

3. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Provo, UT

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

4. Call Center Representative

🏛️ Cyprus Credit Union

📍 West Jordan, UT

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Contact Center Representative Cyprus Credit Union of Salt Lake City, UT is seeking to hire a part-time Contact Center Representative . Are you a customer service rockstar who has a strong work ethic ...

5. Customer Service Rep - Part Time

🏛️ NorthStar Home

📍 Orem, UT

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CUSTOMER SERVICE REP - Part-Time NorthStar alarm is urgently hiring Customer Service Reps to work at our corporate office in Orem, Utah. We have several openings for customer service reps with a ...

6. Class A CDL - Regional Part-Time Truck Driver

🏛️ Schneider

📍 Provo, UT

💰 $36,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Regional part-time truck drivers in Schneider's Van Truckload division enjoy flexible scheduling working 14 days and then home for 14 days. Earn up to $0.47 per mile* in this CDL driving job and haul ...

7. Resort Associate - Part Time - $15/hr

🏛️ Park City Mountain

📍 Park City, UT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Reach Your Peak at Vail Resorts. As a community of adventurers and discoverers, Vail Resorts delivers an experience of a lifetime to our guests and our employees. Our team is made whole by the brave ...

8. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Orem, UT

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

With Provo Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

