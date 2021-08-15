Cancel
Traffic Accidents

Audi shape-shifting concept car transforms into ultimate auto-napping experience

By Eyewitness News
ABC7 Chicago
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutobots beware! Audi's new transforming concept car has an ability that can't be matched. While it won't be mistaken for the fictional robot-like Transformers, the vehicle would be able to change in size and shape. The all-electric concept car called the 'Skysphere,' would sit like a sports car when the...

abc7chicago.com

CarsTrendHunter.com

Shapeshifting Sports Car Concepts

The Audi Skysphere concept has been unveiled by the brand as a convertible sports car that imagines a new kind of vehicle design that changes according to needs rather than maintaining a static aesthetic. The vehicle maintains a sleek form that will transform from a grand tourer into a sports car at the press of a button thanks to an expanding wheelbase. The vehicle is designed with Level 4 autonomy, while also featuring a 624 horsepower electric motor mounted in the rear to go from zero to 60mph in under four-seconds and offer up to 310-miles of range per charge of the 80kWh battery.
Los Angeles, CACNET

Audi Skysphere concept is like two cars in one

Moments before pulling the cover off the Audi Skysphere concept in Los Angeles on Monday, designer Gael Buzyn offered a succinct introduction: "I would like to welcome you to the future." The Skysphere is the first of three new concepts that show Audi's vision of luxurious autonomous transportation. And this one's got a special trick up its sleeve.
Carshiconsumption.com

Audi Launches A Morphing State-Of-The-Art All-Electric Self-Driving Concept Car

Audi is currently in the process of shifting to an all-electric lineup, though ahead of this monumental transition, the German carmaker is giving the automotive world a taste of its future EV offerings via the debut of an all-new concept car known as the “skysphere.”. Weighing less than 4,000lbs, the...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Audi Skysphere Concept First Look: An EV Roadster For Pebble Beach

Audi is going all-in on luxurious, performance-oriented EVs, and the brand will preview its future via three “Sphere” concept vehicles. The first of these is the Skysphere, a sleek two-seat roadster that will make its first public appearance at the 2021 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. We were lucky enough to catch up with the Skysphere concept in person just before its debut, and it’s even more attractive than it appears in photos.
Carstopgear.com

This electric Audi skysphere roadster concept is a Transformer

624bhp, 0-62mph in four seconds and able to physically alter its wheelbase. Skip 17 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. The problem with modern cars, this Audi implicitly posits, is that they don’t reference enough popular Eighties children’s cartoons....
CarsGreen Car Reports

Audi Skysphere electric sports car concept shows a flexible future enabled by autonomous driving

In coordination with Monterey Car Week, Audi has revealed an electric roadster concept called Skysphere. This flexible concept is the first of three “sphere” concepts, with the Grandsphere and Urbansphere to follow. As Audi teased last month, all three are developed by Audi’s Artemis team, which took form in 2020 and aims to accelerate EV development. Each of them also explore Level 4 autonomous driving—meaning that in some certain defined road and traffic situations, the driver could leave the controls to the car without having to stand by to intervene.
Carstecheblog.com

Audi’s Shape-Shifting Skysphere Concept is All-Electric, Expands at the Push of a Button

Audi’s shape-shifting Skysphere Concept is a roadster unlike any that you’ve experienced before, as it offers two different driving experiences: a grand touring and sports. This is made possible with the use of a variable wheelbase that consists of electric motors and a sophisticated mechanism with body and frame components that slide into one another make it possible to expand its length by 250 millimeters, while adjusting ground clearance by 10 millimeters. Read more for two videos, additional pictures and information.
CarsQuad Cities Onlines

What Audi’s Wild Skysphere Concept Reveals About The Future

Jaw will undoubtedly drop when Audi’s skysphere concept breaks cover at Monterey Car Week. The waist-high, two-seater’s lavish proportions, improbably swoopy nose, spaciously sleek interior portend a future where cutting edge technology, retro subtleties and autonomy merge. The visual stunner speaks volumes to Audi’s ambitious vision for electrification and autonomy....
CarsCNET

Audi will follow up Skysphere with Grandsphere, Urbansphere concepts

Audi's new Skysphere concept is quite a stunner, but it's only the beginning for the German automaker. Speaking to members of the media at an event on Monday, Audi AG brand head Henrik Wenders confirmed two more "sphere" concepts are on the way, though they won't necessarily be quite as radical.
Fluid Commuter Concept Cars

Fluid Commuter Concept Cars

The Infiniti QX90 2028 concept is a futuristic vehicle that imagines the near-future of urban transportation that puts a focus on a different kind of passenger experience. The cabin of the vehicle is paired with a lounge-like space along with a panoramic glass roof that would allow passengers to socialized with one another and better enjoy the ride. The vehicle maintains a semi-autonomous system that would feature Level 4.5 autonomy and would make use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology to support drivers in the event of an emergency.
