Audi shape-shifting concept car transforms into ultimate auto-napping experience

As far as classic cars go you’d be hard-pressed to find a vehicle more popular than the 1955-57 Chevy Bel Air. Go to any car show, drag strip, or meet and you'll find yourself endless rows of these fantastic cars. While it is common to see a restoration or even a drag build it is surprisingly rare to see a restomod. This is usually because the collectors want to keep things as factory as possible whilst the speed demons only care about going fast. The idea of ripping apart the interior of a classic Chevy Bel Air and completely redesigning it with modern comforts while also doing the same for the suspension, drivetrain, etc. Can be quite foreign to many of these Bel Air fanatics. This build plunges directly into that fear, starting with what was essentially a pile of scrap metal and turning it into something truly beautiful.