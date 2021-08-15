Cancel
Parachute, CO

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Parachute

Parachute Voice
Parachute Voice
 7 days ago

(PARACHUTE, CO) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Parachute.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Parachute:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkdMN_0bSO2yID00

1. Travel Physical Therapist - $1800 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Palisade, CO

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Physical Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Palisade, CO. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1800 / Week Physical Therapist ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. full-Time Special Education Teacher | New Castle, Colorado

🏛️ SPEDJobs.com

📍 New Castle, CO

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As one of the fastest growing professional staffing agencies in the United States, Soliant takes pride in our ability to place excellent candidates with excellent schools. When you partner with us ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Rifle, CO

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. vineyard worker

🏛️ gubbini winery

📍 Palisade, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Property work: painting, tractor, vineyard work, weed management, mowing, pruning,

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Parachute, CO

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CO URGENT Physical Therapist- Must have a CO License - $44.58 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Palisade, CO

💰 $44 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nursing - PT position neededMust have a CO LicenseExperience in SNF setting preferred. Shift: Day Shift Specialty Type: Rehabilitation Therapy Sub Specialties: Physical Therapist

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Palisade, CO

💰 $1,700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Palisade, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Palisade, CO

💰 $1,700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Palisade, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Delivery Driver $23/hr + $5,000 Hiring Bonus - Rifle, CO

🏛️ Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits

📍 Rifle, CO

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay Range: $0- $0 What You Need To Know Overview The Distribution Driver Class A is responsible for delivering products to clients; inspect general condition of vehicle; prepare, load, unload ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Rifle, CO

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

Parachute Voice

Parachute Voice

Parachute, CO
With Parachute Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

