Alexandria, MN

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Alexandria

Alexandria News Watch
Alexandria News Watch
 7 days ago

(ALEXANDRIA, MN) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Alexandria companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Alexandria:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bSO2wWl00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Sauk Centre, MN

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,975 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Elbow Lake, MN

💰 $1,975 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Elbow Lake, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 09 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse RN - Long Term Care - $1,523 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Melrose, MN

💰 $1,523 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Long Term Care for a travel nursing job in Melrose, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Long Term Care * Discipline: RN * Start ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Hiring Auto Technicians - Relocation Packages Available

🏛️ Lithia Motors

📍 Alexandria, MN

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING AUTO TECHNICIANS Relocation Package Available BENEFITS: * $58,000 - $78,000 a year * Relocation packages * Medical, dental, and vision plans * Paid holidays and PTO * Short and long-term ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Track Laborer

🏛️ Canadian Pacific Railway

📍 Glenwood, MN

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Req ID: 83904 * Department: Engineering * Job Type: Full-Time * Position Type: Union * Location: Glenwood, Minnesota * Country: United States * # of Positions: 3 * Compensation Rate: $24.99 - $27.77 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Alexandria, MN

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Farmers Insurance & Financial Services

📍 Sauk Centre, MN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Farmers Insurance is looking to hire a Full-Time Customer Service Representative in Sauk Centre. The Customer Service candidate will need to have a great personality as well as be eager to learn ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Food Production Worker

🏛️ Doherty Staffing Solutions

📍 Alexandria, MN

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Enjoy great, weekly paychecks in this food production role! Doherty Staffing is partnering with a leading food production company in the Alexandria, MN area. We are hiring Food Production Workers to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Receptionist

🏛️ Robert Half

📍 Alexandria, MN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Robert Half currently has a short-term contract / temporary to hire opening for an intelligent, highly-skilled Receptionist in a growing Professional Services company. This dynamic and creative ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,975 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Elbow Lake, MN

💰 $1,975 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Elbow Lake, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 09 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

