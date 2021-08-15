Job alert: These Norfolk jobs are accepting applications

(NORFOLK, NE) Companies in Norfolk are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Norfolk:

1. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Norfolk, NE

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

2. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $2628 per week in NE

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Norfolk, NE

💰 $2,628 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

3. Auto Sales Associate

🏛️ Auto Express Of Norfolk

📍 Norfolk, NE

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an Auto Sales Associate to become an integral part of our team! You will gauge sales opportunities and provide extensive customer service to all clients. Responsibilities: * Educate ...

4. Head of Transportation/Assistant Maintenance

🏛️ Madison Public School

📍 Madison, NE

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Head of Transportation/Assistant Maintenance Madison Public Schools is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Head of Transportation/ Assistant Maintenance. A competitive hourly salary of ...

5. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Norfolk, NE

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

6. Retail Associate - Norfolk

🏛️ Goodwill of the Great Plains

📍 Norfolk, NE

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New higher starting wages! Here at Goodwill, your work helps to change the lives of people with barriers to employment. Working at Goodwill gives you opportunities to learn and grow through ...

7. Office Specialist

🏛️ State of Nebraska

📍 Norfolk, NE

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Office Specialist Salary $14.90 Hourly Location Norfolk, NE Job Type PERM FULL TIME Department Department of Transportation Job Number 02701631 Closing Continuous + Description + Benefits Description ...

8. Tour Bus Drivers

🏛️ Navigator Motorcoaches

📍 Norfolk, NE

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Tour Bus Drivers Wanted. Full and Part Time. CDL Required. See The Country While You Earn. Mileage & Hourly Pay. Bonuses & Vacation Pay. Starting pay at $18/hr or .40 cents a mile. Flexible work ...

9. Parks & Recreation Director

🏛️ City of Norfolk

📍 Norfolk, NE

💰 $98,748 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Parks & Recreation Director City of Norfolk, NE (Pop. 24,434). Under direction of City Administrator, plans, directs and manages the activities and operations of the Parks and Recreation Department ...

10. Records Clerk/Cashier

🏛️ State of Nebraska

📍 Madison, NE

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Records Clerk/Cashier Salary $15.23 Hourly Location Madison, NE Job Type PERM FULL TIME Department Supreme Court (Court Administrator) Job Number 00560423 Closing 8/17/2021 11:59 PM Central ...