Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Atmore

(ATMORE, AL) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Atmore companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Atmore:

1. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $3264 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Bay Minette, AL

💰 $3,264 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Bay Minette, AL. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3264 / Week About ...

2. Sales Representative

🏛️ LeafGuard

📍 Stapleton, AL

💰 $118,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representatives Needed! Same Day Hire! W2 Employee! LeafGuard is hiring Sales Representatives. We need Sales Representatives to run pre-set warm leads. No cold calling, no door to door knocking ...

3. Walk In Wednesday 16.50/hr CSR Positions - Saraland

🏛️ Alorica

📍 Bay Minette, AL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer Service Representative Address: 727 Highway 43 South, Saraland, AL Dress SMART Bring a VALID Photo ID Copy of High School Diploma/GED Bring a friend and a WINNING Smile! Contact Chika Thomas ...

4. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,812 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Jay, FL

💰 $1,812 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Jay, Florida. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP

5. $16.50/hr Benefits & Perks! Customer Experience Agent - Tier 2 - Paid Training in Saraland

🏛️ Alorica

📍 Bay Minette, AL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GET TO KNOW ALORICA At Alorica, we only do one thing - make lives better, one interaction at a time. We're a global leader in customer service and experience, serving the world's biggest brands with ...

6. Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist - $2808 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Bay Minette, AL

💰 $2,808 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Registered Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Bay Minette, AL. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

7. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Atmore, AL

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Atmore, AL

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

9. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,812 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Jay, FL

💰 $1,812 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Jay, Florida. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP

10. Licensed Real Estate Listing Agent

🏛️ Roberts Brothers

📍 Bay Minette, AL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for a new opportunity in the world of real estate? If so, we are actively seeking Licensed Real Estate Listing Agents in our area. Listing Agents not only list and manage housing ...