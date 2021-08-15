Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Quincy

(QUINCY, CA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Quincy.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Quincy:

1. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $3444 weekly in CA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Quincy, CA

💰 $3,444 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

2. Pitifire in Westwood is seeking a Kitchen Manager/Chef!

🏛️ Pitfire Artisan Pizza

📍 Westwood, CA

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pitfire in Westwood is hiring Chef/Kitchen Manager! We are seeking a highly motivated, passionate Kitchen Manager. The Kitchen Manager will be responsible, but not limited to, all operations of the ...

3. Direct Support Professional DSP

🏛️ Work4Good

📍 Westwood, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description Direct Support Professional Staff The DSP position is a variable hour, PRN or part-time hourly position assisting and supporting adults with developmental disabilities out in the ...

4. CA - Critical Access Hospital - Med/Surg RN traveler - Mostly Day Shift - $85.98 /HR **13 WEEK CONTR

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Quincy, CA

💰 $85 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Plumas District Hospital is in need of a Med-Surg, RN. This position is responsible for the delivery of patient care through the nursing process of assessment, diagnosing, planning, implementation ...

5. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $3304.8 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Quincy, CA

💰 $3,304 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Quincy, CA. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/16/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3304.8 / ...

6. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,900 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Quincy, CA

💰 $2,900 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Quincy, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/16/2021

7. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2899.96 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Quincy, CA

💰 $2,899 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Quincy, CA. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/16/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,695 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Quincy, CA

💰 $2,695 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Quincy, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Belden, CA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Average $813/Week - Entry-Level

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Graduates

📍 Belden, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...