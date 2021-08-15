Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Quincy, CA

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Quincy

Posted by 
Quincy Times
Quincy Times
 7 days ago

(QUINCY, CA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Quincy.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Quincy:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ZXW4_0bSO2r7800

1. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $3444 weekly in CA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Quincy, CA

💰 $3,444 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Pitifire in Westwood is seeking a Kitchen Manager/Chef!

🏛️ Pitfire Artisan Pizza

📍 Westwood, CA

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pitfire in Westwood is hiring Chef/Kitchen Manager! We are seeking a highly motivated, passionate Kitchen Manager. The Kitchen Manager will be responsible, but not limited to, all operations of the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Direct Support Professional DSP

🏛️ Work4Good

📍 Westwood, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description Direct Support Professional Staff The DSP position is a variable hour, PRN or part-time hourly position assisting and supporting adults with developmental disabilities out in the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CA - Critical Access Hospital - Med/Surg RN traveler - Mostly Day Shift - $85.98 /HR **13 WEEK CONTR

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Quincy, CA

💰 $85 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Plumas District Hospital is in need of a Med-Surg, RN. This position is responsible for the delivery of patient care through the nursing process of assessment, diagnosing, planning, implementation ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $3304.8 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Quincy, CA

💰 $3,304 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Quincy, CA. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/16/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3304.8 / ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,900 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Quincy, CA

💰 $2,900 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Quincy, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/16/2021

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2899.96 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Quincy, CA

💰 $2,899 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Quincy, CA. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/16/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,695 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Quincy, CA

💰 $2,695 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Quincy, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Belden, CA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Average $813/Week - Entry-Level

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Graduates

📍 Belden, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Quincy Times

Quincy Times

Quincy, CA
58
Followers
236
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Quincy Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Belden, CA
City
Westwood, CA
City
Quincy, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#U S Economy#Medical Surgical Travel#Ca Nomad Health Quincy#Nomad#Chef Kitchen#Dsp#Plumas District Hospital#Bluepipes Quincy#Advantis Medical#Vivian#Totalmed Staffing#Rn Med Surg#Onestaff Medical#Cdl#Drivers Earn#Drivers Avg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy