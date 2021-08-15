Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eugene, OR

These jobs are hiring in Eugene — and they let you set your own schedule

Posted by 
Eugene Voice
Eugene Voice
 7 days ago

(Eugene, OR) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Eugene-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t23iS_0bSO2qEP00

1. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Eugene, OR

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Retail Merchandiser - Flexible Schedule

🏛️ Driveline Retail Merchandising, Inc.

📍 Junction City, OR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Benefits Driveline offers Retail Merchandisers flexible scheduling and opportunities to enroll in benefits beginning after just 91 days of employment! Programs are subject to benefit eligibility and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. In-Store Food Demonstration Team Manager - Hiring Now

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Eugene, OR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Closing Coordinator (Hiring Immediately)

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Eugene, OR

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstration - Closing Coordinator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Caregiver / CNA $500 Sign On Bonus!

🏛️ New Horizons In Home Care - Eugene

📍 Eugene, OR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Starting at $15+ and $500 Sign on Bonus! Part-time and Full-time Positions Available Be paid well. Grow professionally. New Horizons is a caregiver-first company--we believe great care starts with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Eugene Voice

Eugene Voice

Eugene, OR
168
Followers
400
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Eugene Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
City
Junction City, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Insurance#Product Sample#Product Demonstration#Retail Merchandisers#New Horizons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy