These jobs are hiring in Eugene — and they let you set your own schedule

(Eugene, OR) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Eugene-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Eugene, OR

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. Retail Merchandiser - Flexible Schedule

🏛️ Driveline Retail Merchandising, Inc.

📍 Junction City, OR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Benefits Driveline offers Retail Merchandisers flexible scheduling and opportunities to enroll in benefits beginning after just 91 days of employment! Programs are subject to benefit eligibility and ...

3. In-Store Food Demonstration Team Manager - Hiring Now

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Eugene, OR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

4. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Closing Coordinator (Hiring Immediately)

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Eugene, OR

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstration - Closing Coordinator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club ...

5. Caregiver / CNA $500 Sign On Bonus!

🏛️ New Horizons In Home Care - Eugene

📍 Eugene, OR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Starting at $15+ and $500 Sign on Bonus! Part-time and Full-time Positions Available Be paid well. Grow professionally. New Horizons is a caregiver-first company--we believe great care starts with ...