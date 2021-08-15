Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Hiring now! Jobs in Orlando with an immediate start

Posted by 
Orlando Times
Orlando Times
 7 days ago

(Orlando, FL) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Orlando companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bSO2pLg00

1. Work From Home Customer Service - Healthcare

🏛️ HGS

📍 Kissimmee, FL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The HGS Healthcare Division is growing! Join our team from the comfort of your home and experience the HGS magic. We pride ourselves on shaping careers. We have immediate openings for Customer ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Customer Service Representative - Apply Today, Start ASAP!

🏛️ DialAmerica

📍 Orlando, FL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Shift: Part-Time or Full - Time Pay: After training, our top agents make an average of $10-$15 an hour At DialAmerica your career growth is a priority. As a Customer Service Rep, you will ensure a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CLERICAL/ADMINISTRATIVE

🏛️ Advantage Resourcing

📍 Orlando, FL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CLERICAL SUPPORT NEEDED IMMEDIATLY FOR THIS GREAT TEMP TO PERM POSITION : Office Clerk The Office Clerk contributes to the efficient operation of the Branch Office by providing administrative support ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Truck Driving Jobs - Dry Van - Home Weekend Options + Average 58 CPM!

🏛️ Marten Transport

📍 Kissimmee, FL

💰 $1,100 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Company DriversBenefits * Home Weekly * Dry Van - Drop & Hook * Earn Top Pay - $1,100 a week or more * Average 58 CPM with our Exclusive Pay Boosters * Immediate Detention ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers, Immediately Hiring!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Orlando, FL

💰 $1,450 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PAY $1,250-$1,450 WEEKLY PAY $65,000-$75,400 AnnuallyTop CPM: 0.49 Effective Pay / Mile: 0.442 CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED 3-4 days every 3-4 weeks out DEDICATED ACCOUNT This is a flatbed operation hauling ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Orlando Times

Orlando Times

Orlando, FL
217
Followers
431
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Orlando Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Kissimmee, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dialamerica#Office Clerk#The Branch Office#Cpm#Marten Transport#Cdl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy