Crosbyton, TX

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Crosbyton

Posted by 
Crosbyton News Beat
 7 days ago

(Crosbyton, TX) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Crosbyton are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42APJU_0bSO2oiB00

1. Field Agent / Sales Representative Needed

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group - Hadley Agency

📍 Lubbock, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Position: Field Agent Underwriter / Leadership Position Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on what ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Part Time or Full time associate

🏛️ PPG Architectural coatings

📍 Lubbock, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Part Time or Full Time Sales Associate to become an integral part of our team! You will be responsible for selling products, merchandise, and services in a retail setting in order to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. WORK FROM HOME Bilingual Customer Service Specialist - Texas Only

🏛️ OptimumCX Customer Experience Solutions

📍 Lubbock, TX

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Full-time And Part-time (minimum 30 Hours Preferred) Compensation $14/hour. This exciting work-from-home job is a direct-hire opportunity with OptimumCX LLC that includes paid, virtual training

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Sales Administrative Assistant

🏛️ Vexus Fiber

📍 Lubbock, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Part Time Sales Administrative Assistant to join our team! You will perform clerical and administrative functions in order to drive company success. This position requires an ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Event Sales Representative

🏛️ Moocho

📍 Lubbock, TX

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Full Time: (part time available in some cities not listed) Compensation : $50,000 + / annually (Guarantee of $17.25/ hour and commission) Locations : Columbus, OH - OSU, Boise, ID - Boise State ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Office Assistant

🏛️ Randal Billings, O.D.

📍 Lubbock, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Full time or part time. A friendly and social person is needed to greet patients and to coordinate their office experience. Responsibilities · coordinate phone scheduling · use computer to enter ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Physician / Surgery - General / Texas / Permanent / Geriatrician1 Job

🏛️ Vohra Wound Physicians

📍 Lubbock, TX

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Geriatricians Needed for Full- and Part-Time Careers with Fast Growing Post-Acute Care Practice Get Your Life Back - No Nights, No Call, No Weekends! Join Vohra Wound Physicians , the largest and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Marketing Intern / Brand Ambassador

🏛️ Moocho

📍 Lubbock, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Salary: Part time - ($15/hour) + bonuses Description: Moocho is one of the fastest growing contactless payment and rewards app. Moocho partners with grocery stores, restaurants and local vendors near ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Inventory Associate, Part Time (Lubbock, Tx) -

🏛️ RGIS

📍 Lubbock, TX

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Zone Starting Wage - $11.00/hour Here at RGIS you count! Businesses make critical decisions based on their inventories and rely on RGIS to ensure that they are done accurately and professionally. As ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Crosbyton News Beat

Crosbyton, TX
ABOUT

With Crosbyton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

