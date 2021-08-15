Cancel
Lynchburg, VA

Work remotely in Lynchburg — these positions are open now

Lynchburg Dispatch
 7 days ago

(Lynchburg, VA) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.

1. Clinical Recruiting Agent

🏛️ Thriveworks

📍 Lynchburg, VA

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Clinical Recruiting Agent Full time Remote, 8am-5pm Salary, $65,000/year + Bonus Opportunities Job Description: Thriveworks is currently seeking a Clinical Recruiting Agent to join our growing team

2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Lynchburg, VA

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

3. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Lynchburg, VA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

4. Remote Call Center Representative

🏛️ InfoCision - Work at Home

📍 Lynchburg, VA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join our Growing Virtual Call Center Team Work from home in one of our growing virtual call-center teams within Commercial-Sales or Fundraising! Now hiring in 28 states across the US. · In our ...

5. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative

🏛️ S&P Data LLC

📍 Lexington, VA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ready to kick-start you career? You've come to the right place! Have a passion for helping others ? Enjoy solving problems ? Pride yourself on your customer service ? Then this is the career path for ...

6. Work from Home Independent Sales Representative

🏛️ Rednour Agency - SFG

📍 Lexington, VA

💰 $2,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY!! This is a warm leads driven , in home, commission only sales position. We are looking for self driven and motivated sales people. If you have a business owner or ...

7. Life Insurance Agent - Work From Home

🏛️ The Thompson Agency

📍 Lynchburg, VA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

To Book / Schedule a interview go to sfgthompsonagency-opportunity.com Job Description I am looking for an Insurance Sales Agent who is looking to own their career and someone I can train to lead ...

8. Online Middle School Reading Educator (Remote)

🏛️ Varsity Tutors

📍 Lynchburg, VA

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

#[remote_location] Online Middle School Reading Class Educator/Instructor About Varsity TutorsWe are revolutionizing the way the world learns.Our mission is simple: to help people learn! Varsity Tutors ...

ABOUT

With Lynchburg Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

