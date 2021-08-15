Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crockett, TX

Job alert: These Crockett jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Crockett Bulletin
Crockett Bulletin
 7 days ago

(CROCKETT, TX) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Crockett.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Crockett:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCGK2_0bSO2l4000

1. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Midway, TX

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Zipps Liquor® Team Member

🏛️ Midway Group

📍 Trinity, TX

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A Zipps Liquor® Store Team Member contributes to the overall customer experience, by making sure that the store is presented in the best way, and that our guests are happy. We have multiple ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Correctional Officer

🏛️ Texas Department of Criminal Justice

📍 Lovelady, TX

💰 $3,284 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you ready to make a difference in a new career? Are you ready to return to a career with a purpose? The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is hiring Correctional Officers across Texas. Apply ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Account Rep

🏛️ USHA - Central TX (HDB-BC)

📍 Madisonville, TX

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Making the difference: Our clients are looking for viable alternatives to their current benefit programs and as a result of current economic conditions, the demand for our products and services has ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. **Truck Unloader

🏛️ Darling Ingredients Inc.

📍 Grapeland, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Darling Ingredients is looking to hire a Truck Unloader for our plant in Grapeland, TX. Are you ready to get started in an entry-level manufacturing job with a stable worldwide company ? This Truck ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Emergency Medical Technician EMT

🏛️ Ventura EMS

📍 Trinity, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$11 - $16 an Hour Opportunity for 911 experience !! 12 and 24hr Shifts Available Ventura EMS, privately owned ambulance service, provides emergency and non-emergency transports toseveral counties ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Installation Technician

🏛️ Huntsville Air Conditioning

📍 Trinity, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HVAC Lead Installer / Installation Technician - Huntsville, TX (START IMMEDIATELY) We are looking for an HVAC Lead Installer / Installation Technician to join our team! You will install heating and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Food Service Worker & Cashiers

🏛️ Southern Multifoods Inc.

📍 Crockett, TX

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DAY-TIME EMPLOYEES & LATE-NIGHT CREWS! Can be part-time or full-time! Competitive Pay$$ with room for growth! NEED SHIFTS FROM MORNING TO WORK THROUGH LUNCH, 2PM-10PM, AND LATE-NIGHT CLOSING CREWS ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Professional dog groomer

🏛️ Country Cabins Pet Resort

📍 Groveton, TX

💰 $200 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The job description is simply to groom dogs by appointment. Bathers are available. Scheduling is flexible. As a contractor pay will be based on commission and you would keep your tips. I have two ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Truck Driver Home Weekly and During the Week

🏛️ CDL A Driver Recruiter

📍 Madisonville, TX

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Call Darrien Beene at 832 444 3548 for more details and lets get started with the hiring process. Please fill out the application link if interested Hiring Reefer drivers for a Home Weekly driving ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Crockett Bulletin

Crockett Bulletin

Crockett, TX
31
Followers
154
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Crockett Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Crockett, TX
City
Huntsville, TX
City
Grapeland, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Truck Drivers#Cpm#Bi Weekly#Cdl#Midway Group Trinity#Zipps Liquor#Store Team#Texas Department Of#Usha Central Tx#Emt Ventura#Ems#Home Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy