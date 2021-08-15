Job alert: These Crockett jobs are accepting applications

(CROCKETT, TX) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Crockett.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Crockett:

1. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Midway, TX

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

2. Zipps Liquor® Team Member

🏛️ Midway Group

📍 Trinity, TX

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A Zipps Liquor® Store Team Member contributes to the overall customer experience, by making sure that the store is presented in the best way, and that our guests are happy. We have multiple ...

3. Correctional Officer

🏛️ Texas Department of Criminal Justice

📍 Lovelady, TX

💰 $3,284 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you ready to make a difference in a new career? Are you ready to return to a career with a purpose? The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is hiring Correctional Officers across Texas. Apply ...

4. Account Rep

🏛️ USHA - Central TX (HDB-BC)

📍 Madisonville, TX

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Making the difference: Our clients are looking for viable alternatives to their current benefit programs and as a result of current economic conditions, the demand for our products and services has ...

5. **Truck Unloader

🏛️ Darling Ingredients Inc.

📍 Grapeland, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Darling Ingredients is looking to hire a Truck Unloader for our plant in Grapeland, TX. Are you ready to get started in an entry-level manufacturing job with a stable worldwide company ? This Truck ...

6. Emergency Medical Technician EMT

🏛️ Ventura EMS

📍 Trinity, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$11 - $16 an Hour Opportunity for 911 experience !! 12 and 24hr Shifts Available Ventura EMS, privately owned ambulance service, provides emergency and non-emergency transports toseveral counties ...

7. Installation Technician

🏛️ Huntsville Air Conditioning

📍 Trinity, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HVAC Lead Installer / Installation Technician - Huntsville, TX (START IMMEDIATELY) We are looking for an HVAC Lead Installer / Installation Technician to join our team! You will install heating and ...

8. Food Service Worker & Cashiers

🏛️ Southern Multifoods Inc.

📍 Crockett, TX

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DAY-TIME EMPLOYEES & LATE-NIGHT CREWS! Can be part-time or full-time! Competitive Pay$$ with room for growth! NEED SHIFTS FROM MORNING TO WORK THROUGH LUNCH, 2PM-10PM, AND LATE-NIGHT CLOSING CREWS ...

9. Professional dog groomer

🏛️ Country Cabins Pet Resort

📍 Groveton, TX

💰 $200 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The job description is simply to groom dogs by appointment. Bathers are available. Scheduling is flexible. As a contractor pay will be based on commission and you would keep your tips. I have two ...

10. Truck Driver Home Weekly and During the Week

🏛️ CDL A Driver Recruiter

📍 Madisonville, TX

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Call Darrien Beene at 832 444 3548 for more details and lets get started with the hiring process. Please fill out the application link if interested Hiring Reefer drivers for a Home Weekly driving ...