Windsor, NC

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Windsor

Windsor Today
 7 days ago

(WINDSOR, NC) Companies in Windsor are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Windsor:


1. Physician / Anesthesiology / North Carolina / Locum tenens / Anesthesiologist Physician Job

🏛️ Staff Care

📍 Ahoskie, NC

💰 $1,393 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

& Requirements Anesthesiologist Physician StartDate: ASAP Available Shifts: Day 8 Pay Rate: $1393.00 - 1405.00 This facility is currently seeking anAnesthesiologist locum tenens support to fill a ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Bear Grass, NC

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

3. Finance Specialist

🏛️ Beaufort County Schools

📍 Washington, NC

💰 $3,975 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

District Name Beaufort County Schools Site/Department Name Central Office 321 SMAW ROAD, Washington, North Carolina, 27889 Posted on Aug 03, 2021,12:01 AM EST Expiration Date Until Filled Job ...

4. Mechanic

🏛️ McNair Oil Company

📍 Plymouth, NC

💰 $550 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a Mechanic to join our team! You will be responsible for repairing various vehicles and transmission systems. Responsibilities: * Repair automobiles, trucks, buses, and other motor ...

5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Washington, NC

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

6. Licensed Clinical Social Worker / LCSW **Signing Bonus**

🏛️ Eventus WholeHealth

📍 Williamston, NC

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

****** Signing bonus of up to $5,000 available to FT hire ****** Eventus WholeHealth delivers an integrated model of care to adults who reside in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities through a ...

7. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,812 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Ahoskie, NC

💰 $1,812 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Ahoskie, North Carolina. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date

8. CDL Solo and Team Truck Drivers - Top Pay + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Kottke Trucking, Inc.

📍 Bear Grass, NC

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Solo and Team CDL A Truck Drivers! Solos Average $70,000 Yearly - Earn Up To 56 CPM - Great Benefits As we grow, we are in search of more drivers to join our family. Apply Today! Position ...

9. In Home Aide

🏛️ Golden Way Home Care

📍 Washington, NC

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Golden Way Home Care is a private, locally owned home care company, specializing in In-Home Care for the elderly to remain independent in their own environment. Our goal is to be the best home care ...

10. Medication Aide

🏛️ Ahoskie Assisted Living

📍 Ahoskie, NC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB DESCRIPTION: A supervisory position providing support to the Resident Care Coordinator/Administrator/Director as it relates to organizing medical charts, filing, scheduling doctor's appointments ...

Windsor Today

Windsor, NC
ABOUT

With Windsor Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

