Hiring now! Jobs in Bethlehem with an immediate start
(Bethlehem, PA) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Bethlehem companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.
1. Package Sorter - Amazon Hiring Now!
🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing
📍 Bethlehem, PA
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Hanover Township, PA Hourly pay rate: $15.50 Immediate openings available now. Amazon remains open ...
2. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire
🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing
📍 Sciota, PA
💰 $18 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Hourly pay rate: Up to $18.90 Location: 298 1st Ave, Gouldsboro, PA 18424 Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning ...
3. Hiring Talented Local Class A CDL Truck Drivers - $1500 Signing Bonus
🏛️ Gray Trucking
📍 Allentown, PA
💰 $90,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Gray Trucking is celebrating our 75th anniversary and we are immediately hiring drivers! Service area is a 300 mile +/- radius of Philadelphia, PA. $25/Hr DOE Plus OT at time and 1/2! $63 per night ...
4. CDL A Shuttle Drivers - Home Nightly
🏛️ Zenith Global Logistics
📍 Washington, NJ
💰 $75,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Class A CDL Shuttle / Dedicated Drivers - Home Every NightZenith Freight Lines specializes in logistics for home furnishings. We currently have immediate openingsfor Class A CDL Shuttle/Dedicated ...
5. Local Driver Class A CDL
🏛️ Black Horse Carriers
📍 Nazareth, PA
💰 $1,600 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Class A CDL Truck DriverHome Daily! BLACK HORSE CARRIERS,the 13thlargest Dedicated Fleet Provider in the U.S., has Full-Time immediate openings forCLASS A DRIVERSin NAZARETH, PA. Up to $1,600/wk ...
6. Shipping and Receiving Operator - $1K Sign On
🏛️ Lineage Logistics
📍 Nazareth, PA
💰 $18 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Hiring immediately! New Increased Wages! Earn up to $18.90/hr! Lineage Logistics is seeking Shipping & Receiving Operators to join our team in our warehouse in Allentown, PA. This is a full-time role ...
