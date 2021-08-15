Hiring now! Jobs in Bethlehem with an immediate start

(Bethlehem, PA) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Bethlehem companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.



1. Package Sorter - Amazon Hiring Now!

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Bethlehem, PA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Hanover Township, PA Hourly pay rate: $15.50 Immediate openings available now. Amazon remains open ...

2. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Sciota, PA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Hourly pay rate: Up to $18.90 Location: 298 1st Ave, Gouldsboro, PA 18424 Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning ...

3. Hiring Talented Local Class A CDL Truck Drivers - $1500 Signing Bonus

🏛️ Gray Trucking

📍 Allentown, PA

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Gray Trucking is celebrating our 75th anniversary and we are immediately hiring drivers! Service area is a 300 mile +/- radius of Philadelphia, PA. $25/Hr DOE Plus OT at time and 1/2! $63 per night ...

4. CDL A Shuttle Drivers - Home Nightly

🏛️ Zenith Global Logistics

📍 Washington, NJ

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Shuttle / Dedicated Drivers - Home Every NightZenith Freight Lines specializes in logistics for home furnishings. We currently have immediate openingsfor Class A CDL Shuttle/Dedicated ...

5. Local Driver Class A CDL

🏛️ Black Horse Carriers

📍 Nazareth, PA

💰 $1,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Truck DriverHome Daily! BLACK HORSE CARRIERS,the 13thlargest Dedicated Fleet Provider in the U.S., has Full-Time immediate openings forCLASS A DRIVERSin NAZARETH, PA. Up to $1,600/wk ...

6. Shipping and Receiving Operator - $1K Sign On

🏛️ Lineage Logistics

📍 Nazareth, PA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring immediately! New Increased Wages! Earn up to $18.90/hr! Lineage Logistics is seeking Shipping & Receiving Operators to join our team in our warehouse in Allentown, PA. This is a full-time role ...