Bethlehem, PA

Hiring now! Jobs in Bethlehem with an immediate start

Bethlehem News Flash
 7 days ago

(Bethlehem, PA) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Bethlehem companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IkKHv_0bSO2iPp00

1. Package Sorter - Amazon Hiring Now!

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Bethlehem, PA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Hanover Township, PA Hourly pay rate: $15.50 Immediate openings available now. Amazon remains open ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Sciota, PA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Hourly pay rate: Up to $18.90 Location: 298 1st Ave, Gouldsboro, PA 18424 Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Hiring Talented Local Class A CDL Truck Drivers - $1500 Signing Bonus

🏛️ Gray Trucking

📍 Allentown, PA

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Gray Trucking is celebrating our 75th anniversary and we are immediately hiring drivers! Service area is a 300 mile +/- radius of Philadelphia, PA. $25/Hr DOE Plus OT at time and 1/2! $63 per night ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL A Shuttle Drivers - Home Nightly

🏛️ Zenith Global Logistics

📍 Washington, NJ

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Shuttle / Dedicated Drivers - Home Every NightZenith Freight Lines specializes in logistics for home furnishings. We currently have immediate openingsfor Class A CDL Shuttle/Dedicated ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Local Driver Class A CDL

🏛️ Black Horse Carriers

📍 Nazareth, PA

💰 $1,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Truck DriverHome Daily! BLACK HORSE CARRIERS,the 13thlargest Dedicated Fleet Provider in the U.S., has Full-Time immediate openings forCLASS A DRIVERSin NAZARETH, PA. Up to $1,600/wk ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Shipping and Receiving Operator - $1K Sign On

🏛️ Lineage Logistics

📍 Nazareth, PA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring immediately! New Increased Wages! Earn up to $18.90/hr! Lineage Logistics is seeking Shipping & Receiving Operators to join our team in our warehouse in Allentown, PA. This is a full-time role ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

With Bethlehem News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

