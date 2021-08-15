Cancel
Wilmington, NC

No experience necessary — Wilmington companies hiring now

Wilmington Updates
Wilmington Updates
 7 days ago

(Wilmington, NC) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Wilmington companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

1. Account Manager

🏛️ TRC Staffing - Raleigh

📍 Wilmington, NC

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WHAT WE OFFER: * $15-16.50 per hour - great opportunity for recent grads who want to grow with the company * DIRECT HIRE OPPORTUNITY * Availability for growth within the company * ACA compliant ...

2. Entry Level Manager

🏛️ The Phelps Agencies

📍 Wilmington, NC

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Opportunity with The Phelps Agencies: We are rapidly expanding our presence in the Carolinas -we have recently opened a new facility in Wilmington! That's where you come in! We have full-time ...

3. CDL A Regional Driver

🏛️ Swan Transportation

📍 Wilmington, NC

💰 $1,440 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Weekly Salary: $1250- $1440 per week Regional driving position driving sleeper trucks. Home Weekly. Driving new equipment with automatic transmissions. Consistent and steady freight. No Experience ...

4. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Wilmington, NC

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

5. Class A CDL Truck Driver Recent Grads Only Position 800 per wk Hiring NC

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Wilmington, NC

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

6. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Wilmington, NC

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

7. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Wilmington, NC

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Average $813/Week - Entry-Level

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Graduates

📍 Wilmington, NC

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

9. Claims Adjuster Trainee

🏛️ Progressive Casualty Insurance Company

📍 Wilmington, NC

💰 $48,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join one of FORTUNE's 100 Best Companies to Work For! As a claims adjuster trainee , you'll learn how to help customers get back on the road after an accident. This is not a field position which ...

With Wilmington Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

