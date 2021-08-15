Cancel
Wilsey, KS

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Wilsey

Wilsey Daily
(WILSEY, KS) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Wilsey companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Wilsey:


1. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Council Grove, KS

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Junction City, KS

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Scheduling/Pre-Authorization Specialist

🏛️ GEARY COUNTY HOSPITAL

📍 Junction City, KS

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location Geary Community Hospital - Junction City, KS Position Type Full Time Education Level High School Diploma Salary Range $12.00 Hourly Travel Percentage None Job ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Make up to $16/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Junction City, KS

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Junction City, KS

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. McDonald's Crew Memeber

🏛️ McDonald's

📍 Junction City, KS

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Crew Positions Hiring up to $11 an hour This job posting is for a position in a restaurant owned and operated by an independent franchisee and not McDonald's USA. This franchisee owns a license to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Junction City, KS

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Earn $16+ per hour Delivering With EatStreet!

🏛️ EatStreet

📍 Hope, KS

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

To fulfill our mission of hooking up people's hunger, we need motivated and enthusiastic individuals to join the EatStreet Delivery team! Perks: * When accounting for base pay, tips, bonuses and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Long Haul Open Deck Truck Driver

🏛️ M&D Transport

📍 Junction City, KS

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

M&D Transport (based out of Mokena, IL) handles Full and LTL loads on Reefers, Step Deck Flatbeds or Conestogas. We are looking for qualified Regional and OTR drivers to join our team. We offer ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL-A Lease Purchase Drivers - NEW DEDICATED LANES!

🏛️ John Christner Trucking

📍 Junction City, KS

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A LEASE PURCHASE DRIVERS JCT's Lease to Own Program (through Three Diamond Leasing, LLC) has been a huge success. The program was designed to allow you the opportunity to begin building equity

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Wilsey Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

