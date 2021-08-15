Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Findlay, OH

These Findlay companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Posted by 
Findlay Times
Findlay Times
 7 days ago

(Findlay, OH) Looking to get your foot in the door in Findlay? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22NRsa_0bSO2fle00

1. Independent Insurance Agent- No experience Needed

🏛️ FFL Tenacious Singh

📍 Findlay, OH

💰 $400,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, help families secure their most valuable assets, their LIFE , while earning the BEST COMPENSATION in the Life Insurance Industry!! * You must have or willing to obtain a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Light Industrial*Weekly Pay*Overtime*

🏛️ DTC Workforce Programs

📍 Upper Sandusky, OH

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DTC Workforce Programs is now hiring in Upper Sandusky! No Experience Necessary ! (We provide on the job training) Pay Up to 16.85 All Shifts Available If you are dependable with a drive for success ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Bowling Green, OH

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DCL5 Toledo, OH (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DCL5 - Toledo - 2000 - 2040 S Reynolds Rd ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Warehouse

🏛️ Adecco

📍 Lima, OH

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Immediately for Entry Level Warehouse jobs at our client site, no experience necessary. Weekly or daily pay starting at $13.00 per hour with a $2.00/ hr. attendance incentive, openings on ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Convenience Store Customer Service Representative

🏛️ BellStores

📍 Findlay, OH

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location OH Findlay 1145 - Findlay, OH Position Type Customer Service Representative Convenie Salary Range $13.00 Hourly Job Shift Any Description CUSTOMER SERVICE ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Lima, OH

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Hiring CDL A Company Drivers - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Transway Inc

📍 Findlay, OH

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now hiring Company Drivers for Dedicated, Regional, and OTR Routes FLATBED EXPERIENCE NOT REQUIRED BENEFITS: * Home time varies based on location of driver * $2,500 sign-on bonus * Quarterly safety ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Findlay, OH

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Lima, OH

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Lima, OH

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Findlay Times

Findlay Times

Findlay, OH
94
Followers
177
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Findlay Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Upper Sandusky, OH
City
Findlay, OH
City
Bowling Green, OH
City
Toledo, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Insurance#Ffl#Dtc Workforce Programs#Warehouse Adecco Lima#Crst#Cdl#Otr Routes#Western Express Findlay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy