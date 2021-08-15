These Findlay companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Findlay, OH) Looking to get your foot in the door in Findlay? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.



1. Independent Insurance Agent- No experience Needed

🏛️ FFL Tenacious Singh

📍 Findlay, OH

💰 $400,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, help families secure their most valuable assets, their LIFE , while earning the BEST COMPENSATION in the Life Insurance Industry!! * You must have or willing to obtain a ...

2. Light Industrial*Weekly Pay*Overtime*

🏛️ DTC Workforce Programs

📍 Upper Sandusky, OH

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DTC Workforce Programs is now hiring in Upper Sandusky! No Experience Necessary ! (We provide on the job training) Pay Up to 16.85 All Shifts Available If you are dependable with a drive for success ...

3. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Bowling Green, OH

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DCL5 Toledo, OH (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DCL5 - Toledo - 2000 - 2040 S Reynolds Rd ...

4. Warehouse

🏛️ Adecco

📍 Lima, OH

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Immediately for Entry Level Warehouse jobs at our client site, no experience necessary. Weekly or daily pay starting at $13.00 per hour with a $2.00/ hr. attendance incentive, openings on ...

5. Convenience Store Customer Service Representative

🏛️ BellStores

📍 Findlay, OH

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location OH Findlay 1145 - Findlay, OH Position Type Customer Service Representative Convenie Salary Range $13.00 Hourly Job Shift Any Description CUSTOMER SERVICE ...

6. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Lima, OH

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

7. Hiring CDL A Company Drivers - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Transway Inc

📍 Findlay, OH

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now hiring Company Drivers for Dedicated, Regional, and OTR Routes FLATBED EXPERIENCE NOT REQUIRED BENEFITS: * Home time varies based on location of driver * $2,500 sign-on bonus * Quarterly safety ...

8. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Findlay, OH

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...

9. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Lima, OH

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

10. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Lima, OH

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...