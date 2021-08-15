Job alert: These Weatherford jobs are accepting applications

(WEATHERFORD, OK) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Weatherford.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Weatherford:

1. CDL Frac Sand Drivers/Owner Operators - No SAND Experience Needed

🏛️ Paisan Logistics, LLC

📍 Calumet, OK

💰 $6,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Who We Are: * We are 100% owner-operator & treat you like family. * Our owner-operators are given the tools to succeed and management incorporates their feedback into future ...

2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Weatherford, OK

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

3. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Weatherford, OK

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

4. Branch Associate

🏛️ Locke Supply Co

📍 Clinton, OK

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Locke Supply Company of Oklahoma City, OK is seeking an outgoing and energetic Branch Associate to provide excellent customer service at our branch locations, offer advice and recommendations based ...

5. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2212.96 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Clinton, OK

💰 $2,212 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Clinton, OK. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

6. Registered Nurse - Med Surg - 13 Week Contract ($2170/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Clinton, OK

💰 $2,170 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson is adding to our Med/Surg team and needs Registered Nurses experienced at caring for adult patients with general medical conditions or who have undergone surgical procedures to fill 13 week ...

7. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,029 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Clinton, OK

💰 $2,029 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Clinton, Oklahoma. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * Start ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,029 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Clinton, OK

💰 $2,029 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Clinton, Oklahoma. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $1,500/Week + $10,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Ryder - Union City, OK

📍 Weatherford, OK

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ryder is Hiring CDL Class A Drivers Home Weekly - Average $1,500/Week + $10k Sign-On Ryder is a commercial transportation, logistics, and supply chain management solutions company in business for ...

10. Registered Nurse - Labor and Delivery - 13 Weeks ($1450/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Clinton, OK

💰 $1,450 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're offering a rewarding LD position for Registered Nurses with experience managing the care of mothers and their babies during the delivery process for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...