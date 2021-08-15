These Denton companies are looking for workers to start immediately

(Denton, NC) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Denton-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.



1. Outdoor Painter ABM 8/9-8/13

🏛️ PeopleLink Staffing Solutions

📍 Lexington, NC

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING IMMEDIATELY!!! Peoplelink Staffing Solutions has an Outdoor Painter opportunity with a premier fiber optic company located in Lexington, NC. Schedule : $12/HOUR 2-3 week outdoor painting job ...

2. Work From Home Customer Service - Healthcare

🏛️ HGS

📍 Concord, NC

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The HGS Healthcare Division is growing! Join our team from the comfort of your home and experience the HGS magic. We pride ourselves on shaping careers. We have immediate openings for Customer ...

3. Distribution Associate - Advance, NC

🏛️ Ashley Furniture

📍 Lexington, NC

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

" Warehouse Associate - Walk Ins Always Welcome - Increased Wages Job Description WAGE INCREASE - UP TO $16.75 PER HOUR We are hiring immediately! WAREHOUSE TEAM MEMBERS No Experience Required! We hire ...

4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 High Point, NC

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

5. Automotive Mechanic

🏛️ Find A Wrench

📍 Lexington, NC

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sign on Bonus Opportunities Available! Immediate Need for Experienced Automotive Technicians! This Automotive Technician position is posted on behalf of our client, Jerry Hunt Supercenter. Jerry Hunt ...