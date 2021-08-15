Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Brady

(BRADY, TX) Companies in Brady are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Brady:

1. Insurance Sales Representative

🏛️ Farmers District Office

📍 Brady, TX

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking to start a sales career or break into the insurance industry? We want highly motivated and determined job seekers to APPLY TODAY . No matter your sales experience, we'll invest in ...

2. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Eden, TX

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Eden, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP

3. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,885 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Eden, TX

💰 $1,885 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Eden, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department * Discipline ...

4. Commercial Team Truck Driver Jobs: Earn up to 80 CPM!

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Brady, TX

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is offering great Dedicated HOME WEEKLY Openings for CDL A Team Drivers! TEAMS OR SOLOS THAT WANT TO TEAM! * NEW $30,000 SIGN ON BONUS/SPLIT! * Teams for Immediate Seating or we will find ...

5. CDL-A Local Truck Driver

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Brady, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

6. Dedicated CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Brady, TX

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

7. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Eden, TX

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Eden, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP