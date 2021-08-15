Crowd descends on Zebulon shop for free comics

Today is Free Comic Book Day. Mostly. Diamond delayed certain titles in the UK, so many UK stores will be running another Free Comic Book Day in two weeks' time and some will hold off everything until then. But here are a look at some of the comic book stores who are going above and beyond today, with signings, special appearances, sales, salsa, and other celebrations… any comic book stores missed out, send your details (a paragraph or a visual) to richjohnston@bleedingcool.com today and I will run an update tomorrow morning. You can see the list of titles, and full solicits here, as well as a preview of all the DC titles released digitally early. We even have a few FCBD spoilers if you are in the mood, for Hulk, Avengers, Spider-Man, Daredevil, and Venom…