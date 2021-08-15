Cancel
Larry David Speaks Out About Being Uninvited to Barack Obama’s 60th Birthday Party

By Josh Lanier
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b6EV0_0bSO2HmK00

After catching flack from both sides of the aisle, Barack Obama decided to scale back his 60th birthday party. And at least one guest was ecstatic after the former president uninvited him from the party. Larry David said he screamed with joy when Obama’s assistant called with the bad news.

David, the co-creator of Seinfeld and star of Curb Your Enthusiasm, said organizers asked him to perform stand-up at the birthday party. But with only three days’ notice, he had nothing, Fox News said. But after Obama decided to pare down the guest list, Larry David had his invite revoked. He couldn’t have been happier to get the news, he said.

“When he told me I was eighty-sixed from the party, I was so relieved I screamed, ‘Thank you! Thank you!’ He must have thought I was insane,” David explained. “Then I hung up the phone, poured myself a drink, and finished my crossword puzzle.”

Along with Larry David, several other comedians were booted from the Martha’s Vineyard shindig, including Stephen Colbert, Conan O’Brien, and David Letterman, the New York Times reported. The original guest list included some 500 guests. But Obama cut that to 200 after catching flack for having such a large gathering during the pandemic.

Maureen Dowd, a columnist for the New York Times, slammed Obama for inviting celebrities such as Jay-Z, Beyonce, Tom Hanks, and Stephen Spielberg, among many others, but leaving out key members of his staff from his terms in office.

Reports from the party said Obama enjoyed his big night. Taking in music from rapper Trap Beckham and dancing.

“The production, the sound, the lights, the staff, the food, the drinks — like, man, epic. Epic, epic, man,” music manager T.J. Chapman wrote. “Y’all never seen Obama like this in your life. … The party of all parties.”

President Joe Biden did not attend the party.

Obama Defends Party, Touts Safety Measures

Shortly after news of the massive guest list leaked for the Aug. 7th party, Barack Obama and his team scrambled to fix a brewing PR nightmare. The COVID-19 Delta Variant has driven up infection rates in every state and is still rising. Having such a large get-together — even if it was outdoors in a tent — was a bad look.

Republicans pounced on the seeming hypocrisy, as Obama seemed to be going against his own previous advice on social distancing.

“If you or I did that, it would be called a super-spreader event by the Democrats,” Rep. Elise Stefanik told the New York Post. “Typical liberal ‘do as I say, not as I do’.”

Biden’s Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who also worked for Obama, said the former president took steps to ensure the safety of guests and to prevent the spread of the virus.

“I would note first that former President Obama has been a huge advocate of individuals getting vaccinated,” she said, according to the NY Post. “This event, according to all the public reporting, is outdoors and in a moderate zone. But in addition, there is testing requirements and other steps they are taking. which I’m sure they can outline for you in more detail.”

The Daily Mail reported that even Barack Obama hired a “coronavirus coordinator” to make sure the event complied with CDC recommendations.

