Simon Cowell Reportedly Launching New TV Car Show to ‘Rival’ Popular Series ‘Top Gear’

He’s known for his critical opinion on contest shows like American Idol and America’s Got Talent, but now it appears Simon Cowell is eyeing a new type of series.

According to the Sun, Simon Cowell is now preparing to launch a new television car series. A source close to the American Idol alum stated that the new show is a “no brainer” for him after he was approached by a “number of well-known car experts and racing drivers” who wanted to partner with him throughout the years.

The media outlet also reports Simon Cowell’s new show will rival the TV series Top Gear. An insider further states, “Simon has always been a huge car lover and a car show is always something he has been interested in doing.”

The source further explains that Simon Cowell was a guest driver on Top Gear and absolutely loves talking about cars. “Right now there feels like an especially large appetite. The idea of a new car show is really a no-brainer for him.”

Simon Cowell Shows No Interest in Reviving ‘The X Factor’

The upcoming show’s news comes just weeks after Simon Cowell showed no interest in reviving The X Factor. An ITV rep further confirmed to the Sun that the show is still shelved. There are currently no plans for the next series of The X Factor at the network’s stage.

A source further states while The X factor is still considered a phenomenon and rakes millions each year. But in the UK, it has become slightly stale. “Simon [Cowell] remains at the top of his game and knows how to make a hit,” says the source. He owns the rights to the show. And it’s his call – not ITV’s- whether or not he drops it.”

The insider does note that The X Factor is still on the back-burner. But there is an option of it to return in 2023. “With auditions next summer, but a lot will ride on his new format Walk the Line.”

Simon To Host New Music Game Show

Along with the potential car show, Simon Cowell is also planning to host a new music game show called Walk the Line.

According to Deadline, the show is a six-part series. During each of the parts, musical acts take to the stage to perform for an audience and panel of judges. The judges are headed up by Simon Cowell. The top two performers of the evening will then face off in a decision in their bid to be the show’s new champion.

The media outlet notes that Walk the Line’s format appears to be an “evolution” to Simon Cowell’s The X Factor. An ITV source tells the Sun that Walk the Line is a bit like the musical version of Who Wants to Be A Millionaire?