New York Giants Now: Rumors & News After 12-7 Preseason Week 1 Loss vs. Jets + Injury Updates

Saquon Barkley has hit an important milestone in his return from an injury that sidelined him for most of last season. Barkley returned to Giants practice on Monday for the first time since tearing his ACL and spraining his MCL in Week 2 of the 2020 season against the Bears. The 24-year-old running back was limited during the session, and while the Giants aren't planning on putting him in any live drills yet he did get to show off his cutting and ball carrying abilities.