Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Veteran NFL Quarterback Has Telling Admission On Zach Wilson

By Tzvi Machlin
Posted by 
The Spun
The Spun
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson didn’t exactly light up the scoreboard in his preseason debut last night. But the former BYU star has been impressing one veteran quarterback, who had extremely high praise for him. Speaking to ESPN, Jets veteran quarterback Josh Johnson gushed over how “special” Wilson looks....

thespun.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
182K+
Followers
35K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Quarterback#Jets#Veteran#American Football#Byu#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jeopardy! Has Reportedly Decided On Its Next Host

“Jeopardy!” has reportedly found its next host — and no, it’s not Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. According to recent reports from Variety, the game show’s executive producer, Mike Richards, is currently involved in “advanced negotiations” with Sony Pictures Television to replace longtime host Alex Trebek, who passed away in November of 2020.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers loves 69

Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers sure does love the number 69. No. For real. Aaron Rodgers-69 is now a thing. During this years training camp, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (who happens to wear the number 69) decided to treat Rodgers with his very own Aston Martin golf cart. The cart has numerous features for the Packers QB, including a tag with the label “MVP”.
NFLYardbarker

Robert Saleh tries to temper expectations for Zach Wilson

The New York Jets have made Zach Wilson their latest franchise quarterback, but head coach Robert Saleh is warning that fans shouldn’t expect a savior right away. Wilson had what was described as an “uneven” practice performance on Monday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. He held onto the ball too long during 7-on-7 drills and finished the day with a number of incompletions. That came as no big concern to Saleh, who told Pelissero that it was not unusual for a rookie to struggle like that.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Saleh Shares Honest Admission On Zach Wilson’s Future

Zach Wilson‘s professional career is off to a bumpy start. Wilson and the Jets‘ contract negotiations trickled into training camp and the former BYU star missed a couple practices as a result. He’s since joined his new teammates in the Big Apple, but it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows.
NFLNBC Sports

Zach Wilson struggles in simulated game at MetLife Stadium

We’re five weeks away from seeing how Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson will perform in a real NFL game. On Saturday night, he struggled in his first simulated NFL game at MetLife Stadium. Via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Wilson threw two interceptions and led the starting offense to only three...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo’s Bold Assessment

Tony Romo is seen by many as the best NFL analyst in the game, though not everyone is buying what he’s selling on Zach Wilson. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster is extremely high on the New York Jets rookie quarterback. In fact, Romo believes that Wilson has...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Honest Admission

Aaron Rodgers is the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, but that’s not the only job he’s interested in. We’re not talking about a potential trade elsewhere, either. The MVP quarterback was a guest host for Jeopardy! this offseason. Rodgers was one of several guest hosts to fill in following the loss of legendary host Alex Trebek, who passed away from cancer.
NFLNBC Sports

Zach Wilson has quiet night in Jets debut

Quarterback Zach Wilson got his first taste of NFL game action on Saturday night against the Giants and the Jets didn’t ask too much of their first-round pick. Wilson was 6-of-9 for 63 yards while playing the first two offensive possessions of the night. The Jets kicked a field goal to cap their first drive and had a first down in Giants territory wiped out by an offensive pass interference penalty on their second.
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

Former NFL QB: ‘Kellen Mond or Kyle Trask will be better than Zach Wilson’

Appearing on FOX Sports Radio, former NFL quarterback Shaun King sounded off on his lack of confidence regarding New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. “You can’t tell me that Zach Wilson was the second-best player in this past year’s draft … That pick is going to age terribly. I’m on record as saying Kellen Mond or Kyle Trask will be better NFL quarterbacks than Zach Wilson. Write that down. Write that down.”
NFLchatsports.com

The Zach Wilson-Aaron Rodgers comparisons need to stop

The comparisons of Zach Wilson with Aaron Rodgers will be coming fast and furious when the Jets practice this week with the Packers. It’s nice and flattering for Wilson to hear, and for Namathian-deprived Jets fans to hear, but everybody should do the kid a favor and slow their roll, as former Giants head coach Pat Shurmur advised once following hysteria over Daniel Jones’ smashing preseason debut.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

New York Jets: Zach Wilson has sound reasoning for camp struggles

Zach Wilson hasn’t drawn the best reviews in New York Jets training camp thus far but, if you ask the rookie quarterback, he has a good reason for it. Anyone keeping up with the New York Jets through the early parts of training camp likely knows that No. 2 overall pick and presumed franchise quarterback Zach Wilson hasn’t exactly been living up to the hype early on. Errant throws, bad turnovers and a general lack of consistency have plagued the BYU product thus far.
NFLnumberfire.com

Jets' Zach Wilson "has what it takes to be successful" according to teammates

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is drawing positive reviews from his fellow quarterback, Josh Johnson. Talking to the media about Wilson this week, Johnson said Oh, he's special, man. He can make some throws that I only see a few quarterbacks making. He reminds me a lot of Aaron Rodgers with some of the throws he makes, the way he can get his body in position and make unique throws in the pocket. He has really special arm talent. Once this season gets going, I think the whole country is going to see it. He has what it takes to be successful." Wilson was efficient in his preseason debut against the New York Giants on Saturday, completing 6 of 9 passes for 63 yards with 0 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. The Jets open their season against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, September 12th.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Colin Cowherd has unflattering comparison for Zach Wilson

Colin Cowherd is known for trolling professional athletes with harsh takes. Sometimes he delivers these takes before players begin playing as a rookie, which was the case with Zach Wilson. Cowherd gave a brief breakdown of the New York Jets on his show on Tuesday. He considered Wilson’s performance in...
NFLchatsports.com

Coach Robert Saleh believes Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson has right mindset

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson throws a pass during training camp on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Credit: Noah K. Murray. The spotlight was on Zach Wilson in his NFL preseason debut Saturday night, and it will shine on him going forward every time that he takes the field as the Jets quarterback.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Zach Wilson

Bills DL Efe Obada is ready to make an impact on the Bills defensive line, and make his name as a football player, not just a feel-good story. “As the years keep adding on, and as I’m applying myself and making my sacrifices in order to close that gap, I definitely want to be known as a player now,” Obada said, via BuffaloBills.com. “I don’t really want to be known as a story or a good time. I just want to be known for my work and what I bring to the team, and how I can affect winning.”
NFLCBS Sports

Jets' Zach Wilson: Playing two series Saturday

Wilson will play two series during Saturday's preseason opener against the Giants, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Wilson will make his preseason debut Saturday, but with Giants coach Joe Judge having said that he will handle the first preseason game the way teams used to handle the last one, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Wilson may be facing backups in the opposing defense. Reports surrounding the rookie No. 2 overall pick's performance in camp have been mostly positive to date, though he did struggle in front of fans last Sunday, throwing two interceptions without a touchdown.
NFLchatsports.com

Zach Wilson enjoying practices alongside Aaron Rodgers

New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson is getting the chance to see an idol of his practice up close this week during joint practices with the Green Bay Packers. Via Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press, Wilson is relishing the chance to see Aaron Rodgers practice in person and share the same field with him as he begins his career with the Jets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy