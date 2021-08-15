Veteran NFL Quarterback Has Telling Admission On Zach Wilson

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is drawing positive reviews from his fellow quarterback, Josh Johnson. Talking to the media about Wilson this week, Johnson said Oh, he's special, man. He can make some throws that I only see a few quarterbacks making. He reminds me a lot of Aaron Rodgers with some of the throws he makes, the way he can get his body in position and make unique throws in the pocket. He has really special arm talent. Once this season gets going, I think the whole country is going to see it. He has what it takes to be successful." Wilson was efficient in his preseason debut against the New York Giants on Saturday, completing 6 of 9 passes for 63 yards with 0 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. The Jets open their season against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, September 12th.