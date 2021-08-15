Urban Meyer Wants to Go Fast Like Ricky Bobby
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer wants more “shake and bake” from quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew. Something like that, at least. Meyer is in his first season with the Jaguars and as an NFL head coach. He has yet to decide whether Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, or Minshew will begin the season under center. Regardless, Meyer wants to see his offense kick things into gear and shift speeds with ease.www.sportscasting.com
