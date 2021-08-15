Urban Meyer Wants to Go Fast Like Ricky Bobby

Cancel
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer wants more “shake and bake” from quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew. Something like that, at least. Meyer is in his first season with the Jaguars and as an NFL head coach. He has yet to decide whether Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, or Minshew will begin the season under center. Regardless, Meyer wants to see his offense kick things into gear and shift speeds with ease.

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

