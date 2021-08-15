Join Louisiana CASA to learn how together we can change children’s stories
Louisiana CASA is holding a 10-part educational series titled Changing Children’s Stories through 2022. Changing Children’s Stories will be online and presented by a statewide network of subject matter experts with first-hand experience working in the child welfare field. The educational series is free and open to all residents in Louisiana. It will be especially beneficial for social workers, educators, attorneys, judges, CASA volunteers, caregivers, and caring community members.lobservateur.com
Comments / 0