Join Louisiana CASA to learn how together we can change children’s stories

BATON ROUGE — Today, the Louisiana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics sent a letter to Gov. John Bel Edwards stating that the 750 member organization strongly recommends universal masking while indoors in schools. Gov. Edwards’ temporary indoor mask mandate went into effect on August 2, 2021 and will remain in place for everyone age five and up until September 1, unless it becomes necessary to extend it. As the fourth surge of COVID-19 continues causing an alarming increase in cases and hospitalizations among adults and students alike, the mandate reflects the fact that no one under age 12 is able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as the school year gets underway.