Join Louisiana CASA to learn how together we can change children’s stories

By Special to
L'Observateur
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouisiana CASA is holding a 10-part educational series titled Changing Children’s Stories through 2022. Changing Children’s Stories will be online and presented by a statewide network of subject matter experts with first-hand experience working in the child welfare field. The educational series is free and open to all residents in Louisiana. It will be especially beneficial for social workers, educators, attorneys, judges, CASA volunteers, caregivers, and caring community members.

lobservateur.com

