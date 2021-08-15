Cancel
Clayton County, GA

Clayton County middle school goes virtual due to COVID problems

By WSBTV.com News Staff
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Another school will go virtual after the outbreak of COVID-19 cases in Clayton County continued to grow.

Clayton County Public Schools announced Sunday that Kendrick Middle School will go virtual Monday morning until at least through Friday, Aug. 27 with a Monday, Aug. 30 return to classes.

The announcement comes hours before Monday’s school day will begin and school administrators attributed the sudden move to a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. They emphasized the move was a “precautionary measure”.

School officials said breakfast and lunch meals will be delivered to students via bus routes from 9:30 a.m. through 11:30 a.m. during the time classes are virtual.

They want students and families to know they’ll need to report to their regular bus stops in order to receive the meals.

CCPS is asking parents in all their schools to monitor the county’s social media platforms or local news organizations for the latest information on schools that are open and closed.

Kendrick would be the fifth school in the district to utilize virtual learning since the school year started just a couple of weeks ago.

According to the case tracker on the school district’s website, the county has roughly 361 cases per 100,000 residents as of Aug. 14, up from 238 the week before.

CNN

CNN

