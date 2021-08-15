Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

‘First-in-nation interception’: US Customs Agents find rare beetle in flower shipment at Texas-Mexico border

Click2Houston.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Customs and Border Protection agents recently intercepted a rare beetle at the Texas-Mexico border. In a release, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency described the find as a “First-in-Nation interception.” According to USDA entomologists, the insect had never before been found at any of the nation’s ports of entry.

www.click2houston.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Department Of Agriculture#Insect#Us Customs Agents#Cbp#Brownsville Port Of Entry#Scarab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
AnimalsPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

Giant sea bass are thriving in Mexican waters – scientific research that found them to be critically endangered stopped at the US-Mexico border

I was looking at the seafloor, focused on identifying fish species as I normally did when diving off of the California coast, when suddenly I felt something large above me. When I turned my head I saw a giant fish – more than 6 feet (2 meters) long – calmly interested in the air bubbles coming from my SCUBA regulator. This was 2016 and was my first encounter with a giant sea bass.
Public Safetyfoxsanantonio.com

Shots fired at border agent from Mexico

Us Customs and Border Protection says shots were fired at one of their agents during a routine patrol in the El Paso, Texas region. The incident happened on Friday and authorities believe the shots came from the Mexican side of the Rio Grande. Border Patrol says no one was injured...
Mcallen, TXKGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

McAllen Station Border Patrol agent dies

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced that a Border Patrol agent died. CBP announced that Agent Ricardo Zarate who was recently assigned to the McAllen Station died on Monday. “With a heavy heart, we regret to announce the line-of-duty death of Border Patrol Agent...
Laredo, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

$88K+ In Cocaine Discovered Within Honda Accord At Texas-Mexico Border

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized over $88,000 worth of cocaine concealed within a Honda Accord at the Texas-Mexico border. Packages containing 11.5 pounds of cocaine seizedby CBP officers at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge. (credit: U.S. Customs & Border Patrol) The 11.5 pounds of narcotics were discovered on August 18 at the the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge. “In an effort to secure our Nation’s borders, CBP has implemented enforcement strategies that have furthered the disruption of dangerous drugs entering the country,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. Border agents also seized the Honda. The case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation
Pharr, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

‘Significant Cocaine Load’, Worth $2 Million Seized At Texas-Mexico Border

PHARR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility seized $2,007,700 in cocaine on August 12. (credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) “Our frontline CBP officers continue to remain vigilant and utilize inspections experience and technology and all of that came together perfectly as they intercepted this significant cocaine load,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. The drugs were found in a tractor trailer arriving from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the trailer for further inspection, which included utilizing non-intrusive imaging equipment and screening by a (canine team). After physically inspecting the tractor/trailer, officers found the 96 packages of cocaine weighing 260.36 pounds concealed within the trailer. They seized the narcotics, the tractor/trailer and the case remains under investigation by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.
Texas Statesandiegouniontribune.com

After crossing the border in Texas, migrants are flown to San Diego. Then expelled to Mexico — again.

In the middle of the tarmac at San Diego International Airport, dozens of parents slowly climbed down from a plane, many of them with children in their arms. Rather than join passengers from other flights in the terminal, they were loaded onto white prison buses. Some of the small children gripped the bars across the windows and pressed their faces to the glass.

Comments / 1

Community Policy